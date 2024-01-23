Giant light-up Aberdeen letters to be put into storage as Spectra takes over Union Terrace Gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Giant light-up Aberdeen letters to be put into storage as Spectra takes over Union Terrace Gardens

The Hollywood-like sign has been drawing thousands of visitors since it was relocated to the revamped park last September.

By Denny Andonova
Aberdeen letters in Union Terrace Gardens
The giant sign has been a huge draw for crowds, with many stopping to take a selfie in front of the letters. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The huge Aberdeen letters illuminating Union Terrace Gardens will be removed and taken into storage as the Spectra light festival takes over the park.

Aberdeen Inspired confirmed the selfie-friendly sign will be dismantled from its prime spot in the park this weekend.

The recently revamped Union Terrace Gardens have been its home since September.

The Aberdeen letters have proven a popular photo opportunity in Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen letters have proven a popular photo opportunity in Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

It has proven to be a huge success among Aberdonians and tourists, with thousands coming down to the green lawn for a few snaps.

Now it needs to be moved to provide more open space for this year’s light festival.

Spectra will run for four days from February 8.

Grass was not laid in Union Terrace Gardens until Aberdeen's light festival Spectra had been held in February. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s light festival Spectra was held in Union Terrace Gardens for the first time since the overhaul last February. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

What will happen to the Aberdeen letters?

The eye-catching sign will be removed this week so preparations for Spectra can begin.

It will be kept in storage for the festival, and then returned to the gardens in about a month.

The organisation announced the news, encouraging people to support local businesses during Spectra.

Scotland's festival of light, Spectra, in Aberdeen.
Dozens of bright installations were put in place at various points across Aberdeen. Image: Ian Georgeson/PA Wire.

They said: “The iconic big Aberdeen big letters are taking a wee break.

“The Aberdeen letters will return once the clear-up operation for Spectra is over.”

What can we expect from Spectra?

Its relocation to Union Terrace Gardens last year was hailed as huge boost for city centre businesses, as thousands flocked to the park to see the bright displays.

Spectra visitors formed mile long queues all the way up to Marischal Square. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.

Eager visitors were seen waiting up to 45 minutes to get in, with queues stretching as far as Gallowgate and Castlegate at times.

You can find more information about Spectra 2024 here.

The future of Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ithaca Energy's ex-boss, Alan Bruce, land First Minister Humza Yousaf..
Ithaca wrote to first minister over ‘disappointing’ Rosebank reaction
Police are becoming "increasingly concerned" for Emily’s welfare. Picture: Police Scotland
Missing Torry woman found safe and well
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A disgraced Aberdeen businessman who raped a woman and claimed the attack was a ?bit of role play? has been jailed for subjecting her to repeated physical and sexual abuse Picture shows; Ryan Steehouder was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 28/11/2023
Disgraced Aberdeen fashion shop boss jailed after raping and abusing woman
Ian MacKeller and Dubai.
Newtonhill grandfather facing jail time in Dubai after confronting noisy neighbours
Stewart Milne Homes sign
Exclusive: Here's what Stewart Milne Group boss told sacked workers as business came crashing…
Peterhead Sheriff Court
Peterhead paedophile told girl, 14, to skip school then sexually assaulted her
PETERHEAD GENERAL MANAGER DAVE WATSON SHOWS HIS DELIGHT AT WINNING THE HIGHLAND LEAFUE. (D BROWN)
Former football manager mauled by grandson's XL bully dog
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A ?pupil? of one of the most dangerous sexual predators ever investigated by the National Crime Agency has been jailed for 24 years for committing dozens of blackmail and online sex offences. Anthony ?Danny? Burns, 39, worked with notorious online child sex offender Abdul Elahi, who was jailed for 32 years in December 2021 after targeting 2,000 people globally to commit sadistic online abuse Picture shows; Anthony 'Danny' Burns. N/A. Supplied by National Crime Agency Date; Unknown
Jailed sextortionist preyed on victims worldwide including in Aberdeen
Scot Murray was jailed for breaking into a elderly couple's home with a knife. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
Jail for knife-wielding home invader who was overpowered by brave father and son
The lorry involved in the incident.
Three people taken to hospital after lorry and car crash on A96 near Huntly

Conversation