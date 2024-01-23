Giant light-up Aberdeen letters to be put into storage as Spectra takes over Union Terrace Gardens

The huge Aberdeen letters illuminating Union Terrace Gardens will be removed and taken into storage as the Spectra light festival takes over the park.

Aberdeen Inspired confirmed the selfie-friendly sign will be dismantled from its prime spot in the park this weekend.

The recently revamped Union Terrace Gardens have been its home since September.

It has proven to be a huge success among Aberdonians and tourists, with thousands coming down to the green lawn for a few snaps.

Now it needs to be moved to provide more open space for this year’s light festival.

Spectra will run for four days from February 8.

What will happen to the Aberdeen letters?

The eye-catching sign will be removed this week so preparations for Spectra can begin.

It will be kept in storage for the festival, and then returned to the gardens in about a month.

The organisation announced the news, encouraging people to support local businesses during Spectra.

They said: “The iconic big Aberdeen big letters are taking a wee break.

“The Aberdeen letters will return once the clear-up operation for Spectra is over.”

What can we expect from Spectra?

Its relocation to Union Terrace Gardens last year was hailed as huge boost for city centre businesses, as thousands flocked to the park to see the bright displays.

Eager visitors were seen waiting up to 45 minutes to get in, with queues stretching as far as Gallowgate and Castlegate at times.

You can find more information about Spectra 2024 here.