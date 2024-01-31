Approved: Tattoo parlour to open in west end church as ‘nimby’ fears about ‘needle waste’ are dismissed

A tattoo artist is taking over an old office in a historic Aberdeen church – despite facing complaints from neighbours.

Jowita Wilczynska last year submitted plans for the old Melville Carden Church at the corner of Carden Place and Albert Street.

The unit had been empty for more than five years amid declining interest in the office market.

The building has been an office complex for more than 30 years, and she earmarked a vacant spot for a new studio.

However, some residents rose up against the proposal – urging Aberdeen City Council to reject the scheme.

A war of words ensued, with the tattoo artist accusing locals of peddling “stereotypes” about her industry while one dog-walker even suggested such a business could result in “needle waste” littering the west end.

What did locals say?

As revealed in our Planning Ahead round-up in November, various residents raised concerns about the business being out of place in Aberdeen’s leafy west end.

One objector, Sarah Jane Franchi, said she lives on nearby Osborne Place and worried about needles being discarded.

She wrote: “I am concerned about needle waste.

“I regularly walk, with my dog, in Albert Lane. Children walk in the lane and school pupils use it as a walking route to Aberdeen Grammar School.”

This particular objection was later deemed immaterial by planning officials.

What did tattoo artist say?

The tattooist responded by accusing those against the plans of “misunderstanding her vision”.

In a follow-up letter to the council’s planning department, the tattoo artist claimed some objections were “made due to stereotypes of the tattoo industry”.

The plea for permission stated: “I want to provide the highest standard of operation, that would enhance the space.”

Why was Aberdeen church tattoo parlour plan approved?

Aberdeen City Council had previously knocked back plans to turn the space in question into flats, despite pleas about the office market drying up.

But this time, they agreed the suggested change should go ahead.

They said it “would be compatible with the west end area”, and “would not disrupt its surrounding character”.

Officials said the “needle waste” complaint was “not a material consideration”.

Building owner hails ‘victory for common sense’

Businessman John Buchan owns the building, and was relieved to learn that the change of use had been approved – given previous struggles to make the most of the space.

He said the objections showed “a nimby attitude, in my opinion”.

Mr Buchan added: “There are no grounds to say this wouldn’t be in-keeping with the general area.

“We tried residential for it, and that was refused, so this is good news.”

You can see the newly approved Aberdeen church tattoo parlour plan here.