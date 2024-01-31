Approved: Tattoo parlour to open in west end church as ‘nimby’ fears about ‘needle waste’ are dismissed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Approved: Tattoo parlour to open in west end church as ‘nimby’ fears about ‘needle waste’ are dismissed

The plans for the Aberdeen landmark have been rubber-stamped despite concerns from neighbours.

By Ben Hendry
The tattoo parlour plans have been approved by the council.
The tattoo parlour plans have been approved by the council. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson

A tattoo artist is taking over an old office in a historic Aberdeen church – despite facing complaints from neighbours.

Jowita Wilczynska last year submitted plans for the old Melville Carden Church at the corner of Carden Place and Albert Street.

The unit had been empty for more than five years amid declining interest in the office market.

The parlour would be accessed from Albert Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The building has been an office complex for more than 30 years, and she earmarked a vacant spot for a new studio.

However, some residents rose up against the proposal – urging Aberdeen City Council to reject the scheme.

A war of words ensued, with the tattoo artist accusing locals of peddling “stereotypes” about her industry while one dog-walker even suggested such a business could result in “needle waste” littering the west end.

What did locals say?

As revealed in our Planning Ahead round-up in November, various residents raised concerns about the business being out of place in Aberdeen’s leafy west end.

One objector, Sarah Jane Franchi, said she lives on nearby Osborne Place and worried about needles being discarded.

She wrote: “I am concerned about needle waste.

“I regularly walk, with my dog, in Albert Lane. Children walk in the lane and school pupils use it as a walking route to Aberdeen Grammar School.”

This particular objection was later deemed immaterial by planning officials.

What did tattoo artist say?

The tattooist responded by accusing those against the plans of “misunderstanding her vision”. 

In a follow-up letter to the council’s planning department, the tattoo artist claimed some objections were “made due to stereotypes of the tattoo industry”.

The plea for permission stated: “I want to provide the highest standard of operation, that would enhance the space.”

The church dates back to the 1880s. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Why was Aberdeen church tattoo parlour plan approved?

Aberdeen City Council had previously knocked back plans to turn the space in question into flats, despite pleas about the office market drying up.

But this time, they agreed the suggested change should go ahead.

The church on a grey winter day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Do you think they made the right decision? Let us know in our comments section below

They said it “would be compatible with the west end area”, and “would not disrupt its surrounding character”.

Officials said the “needle waste” complaint was “not a material consideration”.

Building owner hails ‘victory for common sense’

Businessman John Buchan owns the building, and was relieved to learn that the change of use had been approved – given previous struggles to make the most of the space.

He said the objections showed “a nimby attitude, in my opinion”.

Mr Buchan added: “There are no grounds to say this wouldn’t be in-keeping with the general area.

“We tried residential for it, and that was refused, so this is good news.”

You can see the newly approved Aberdeen church tattoo parlour plan here.

