Five star Cairngorms B&B up for sale at £695,000

A five-star bed and breakfast in the Cairngorms has been put on the market for £695,000.

The Viewmount, in Kingussie, offers four en-suite bedrooms across two storeys.

It has undergone an extensive 12-month refurbishment program where the property has been “restored to its former glory and far beyond”.

CCL Property, which is managing the sale, says it provides a unique opportunity to

acquire a “truly exceptional and luxurious” guest house.

The current owner is looking for a sale due to ill health and being unable to operate the business at full capacity.

The Viewmount a ‘truly stunning’ property in Cairngorms

CCL Property said The Viewmount provides “a fantastic turn-key opportunity for new

owners to maximise the potential”.

The brochure states: “The Viewmount is a truly stunning property, located a short distance from the centre of the historic town of Kingussie.

“Visitors will be immediately impressed by the magnitude of Viewmount.

“Along with the warmth and the array of beautiful and original features that greet them.”

The property has its own wine cellar which operates as both a tasting room and honesty bar.

Its four king-sized rooms are “immaculately presented” with en-suites, walk-in showers, free-standing baths and underfloor heating.

The rooms also benefit from panoramic views of Ruthven Barracks and the Grampian Mountains.

Prices for rooms currently range from £250-£275 per night.

The property comes with owner’s accommodation, a two-storey extension with external access.

It comprises of its own kitchen and lounge as well as three bedrooms on the first floor.

Cairngorms National Park

CCL Property said the aim of the current owner was to “create a luxurious guesthouse that could provide a five-star service in sublime surroundings”.

The Viewmount enjoys being both within the Cairngorm National Park and next to the River Spey.

The selling agents said: “Given the location walking, cycling, photography, and snowsports are all popular activities.

“The Viewmount is very well positioned centrally for onward journeys to the North Coast 500, Orkney, or the west coast.

“Kingussie is popular with visitors throughout the year and is an excellent destination to explore the beautiful Highlands of Scotland.

“Viewing is essential to appreciate how the business flows and the amazing restoration project that has been completed on this stunning Victorian villa.”