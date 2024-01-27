Seal pup rescued after being stranded at Aberdeen Beach

A seal pup that was stranded at Aberdeen Beach has been rescued.

British Drivers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) and SSPCA rescue teams were sent to the scene in the early afternoon today.

BDMLR Marine Mammal Medics arrived at the scene shortly after 1pm.

The P&J saw how they placed the seal pup inside a bag and took it away.

Procedure will ‘depend on the seal’s condition’

A SSPCA spokesman said before the rescue: “I can confirm we are aware of the seal pup stranded at Aberdeen Beach.

“We have sent a rescue team to the scene.”

He added that the procedure to be followed with the seal pup “will depend on its condition.”

“If the seal needs treatment, we’ll take it to one of our rescue centres.”

SSPCA has been emailed for a follow-up on the seal’s welfare,” the spokesman concluded.

Stranded seal leads to social media outrage

Several curious people walked to see the seal despite advice not to get close to the pup.

A number of people were seen at Aberdeen Beach taking photographs of the stranded animal today.

This behaviour has sparked outrage on social media.

Hundreds of Facebook users angrily commented on a picture showing a man taking a close-up of the seal.

SSPCA explains that a “safe distance should be maintained” when seeing a stranded seal pup.”

The animal rescue group’s website reads: “If you see a harbour seal pup on land and they are showing no obvious signs of distress, sickness or injury, maintain a safe distance and monitor over 12 hours.

“If there is no sign of the mother returning, or if the pup is sick, injured or in danger, call our helpline on 03000 999 999.”