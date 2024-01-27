Seal pup rescued after being stranded at Aberdeen Beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Seal pup rescued after being stranded at Aberdeen Beach

Rescue teams removed the stranded animal from the beach in the early afternoon today.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Marine Mammal Medics from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue recover the stranded seal pup on Aberdeen Beach. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Marine Mammal Medics from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue recover the stranded seal pup on Aberdeen Beach. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A seal pup that was stranded at Aberdeen Beach has been rescued.

British Drivers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) and SSPCA rescue teams were sent to the scene in the early afternoon today.

The seal pup was rescued this afternoon. (This picture was taken from a distance and cropped in digitally to avoid getting close to the animal in distress).  Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

BDMLR Marine Mammal Medics arrived at the scene shortly after 1pm.

Moment in which the seal was recovered. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The P&J saw how they placed the seal pup inside a bag and took it away.

Procedure will ‘depend on the seal’s condition’

A SSPCA spokesman said before the rescue: “I can confirm we are aware of the seal pup stranded at Aberdeen Beach.

“We have sent a rescue team to the scene.”

The seal pup was placed in a bag and taken away from Aberdeen Beach. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He added that the procedure to be followed with the seal pup “will depend on its condition.”

“If the seal needs treatment, we’ll take it to one of our rescue centres.”
SSPCA has been emailed for a follow-up on the seal’s welfare,” the spokesman concluded.

Stranded seal leads to social media outrage

Several curious people walked to see the seal despite advice not to get close to the pup.
A number of people were seen at Aberdeen Beach taking photographs of the stranded animal today.

This behaviour has sparked outrage on social media.

Hundreds of Facebook users angrily commented on a picture showing a man taking a close-up of the seal.

SSPCA explains that a “safe distance should be maintained” when seeing a stranded seal pup.”

The animal rescue group’s website reads: “If you see a harbour seal pup on land and they are showing no obvious signs of distress, sickness or injury, maintain a safe distance and monitor over 12 hours.

“If there is no sign of the mother returning, or if the pup is sick, injured or in danger, call our helpline on 03000 999 999.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police dogs Ice and Zak played a crucial role in the arrest of the burglar. Image: Police Scotland.
Man arrested and charged following housebreaking in Aberdeen 
Police car outside houses on Hayton Road, Tillydrone.
Man, 38, taken to hospital after 'disturbance' at Tillydrone property
Stagecoach number 59 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Stagecoach U-turn on suspension of Aberdeen service following community outrage
Photo of Fittie public toilets on the left, and a photo of Adam Rofe, who wants the building to be converted into a beach clubhouse for water sport groups, on the right.
Fittie public toilets could be turned into 'watersports clubhouse' for Aberdeen beach regulars
Creative Entrepreneurs Club chief executive Rachael Brown.
Creative Entrepreneurs Club sees north-east surge of interest
Carol Mackellar
'I may never see him again': Wife of Aberdeenshire grandfather trapped in Dubai says…
Bilbo solar farm in Peterhead where a death is being investigated
Tribute paid to Peterhead solar farm worker who suddenly died overnight
The High Court in Edinburgh
Aberdeen man caught with £1m of cocaine 'was just holding on to it for…
St Mark's chruch
See inside historic Aberdeen landmark as St Mark's Church listed for sale
Aberdeen's Aura nightclub on Bridge Place. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Aberdeen nightclub Aura 'could close' after hours plea is axed as neighbour complains about…
2