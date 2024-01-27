Fittie public toilets could be turned into ‘watersports clubhouse’ for Aberdeen beach regulars

Public toilets could become a new clubhouse for watersports fans – with changing rooms to give them a more “dignified” experience getting in and out of wetsuits.

Keen surfers and swimmers want part of the Fittie building to be converted into a “much-needed” facility as the city’s waterfront becomes more popular.

Currently, they are limited to using a block of empty lockers at the beach to store their belongings and equipment.

Those heading in for a dip are also forced to change out in the cold or in their cars as things stand, often carefully guarding their modesty with a towel.

But members of the Aberdeen Surf Life Saving Club reckon it’s high time this changed.

And they think a major revamp of the beach could include some upgrades to take this into account.

Council chiefs are ploughing millions into transforming the waterfront in hope of making it a thriving destination for visitors.

Club captain Adam Rofe told us of his hopes they could spend a penny renovating the Fittie toilets as part of this.

Clubhouse could help keep people safe in water

With sea swimming becoming more popular in recent years, Adam believes teaching people how to be safe in the water is essential.

And having a clubhouse at the beach would help facilitate that, as well as secure the future of watersport groups in Aberdeen.

He reckons at least 500 people would use the hub on a regular basis, if it goes ahead.

Adam adds: “If the council is encouraging loads of more people to use the beach area, they also need to have proper facilities and think of the safety aspect of it all.

“A new clubhouse, accommodating all sea swimmers, surfers and other watersport communities, is exactly what you would want to see in a redeveloped beach area.

“Our long-term plan would be to have this space as our base where we can train people and prepare them for going into the water.

“But also, give swimmers and surfers a warm and fully fit-for-purpose building where they could change with a bit more dignity, rest and socialise.”

What would be included in the clubhouse?

While the clubhouse is just an idea at this stage, Adam has already come up with a detailed plan about what it could entail.

There would be changing rooms with lockers for all those going into the water, as well as a kitchen and a break room where people can have a chat and a cup of tea.

Part of the building would also be turned into a classroom for safety training sessions.

It would be made accessible for people of all abilities, with plans to store a beach wheelchair there as well.

All of this would also help accommodate additional beach safety lessons for kids, and potentially the return of regular lifeguard patrols.

There would still be enough space to retain public toilets in the building.

Is such a facility really needed – and why?

Given how interest in sea swimming has “exploded” in recent years, Adam says there is definitely a need for such a facility.

He stresses there are already a number of watersport groups in Aberdeen – such as The Baltic Boys, Swim Free Aberdeen and Aberdeen University’s wild swimming society.

And he reckons even more people would come to the beach if proper changing rooms are made available.

“You see a lot more people going into the water every day,” Adam adds.

“It’s one of these things where everyone can get involved, with or without any prior experience, and there are so many benefits – both for mental and physical health.”

What does the council say about the idea?

Council co-leaders Ian Yuill and Christian Allard have already been briefed on the idea, which Adam thinks would fall in “perfectly” with their aspirations for the beach revamp.

And he adds they appear to be “fully on board” with it.

Whether it will actually come to fruition, however, is yet to be decided.

If the council agrees to get the building fit for purpose, Adam and his life-saving team are keen to take it on and run it thereafter.

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for a comment.

Beach revamp could be ‘great for Aberdeen – if done right’

As a beach regular himself, Adam is keen on the local authority’s beach masterplan – and says that if it’s done right, it would be good for the city.

A new amphitheatre, a “play factory” for children and an events field have been drafted as part of the multi-million-pound overhaul.

However, the 35-year-old’s desired upgrades – that he deems necessary – are a bit more simplistic.

Better access and lighting at the waterfront, more bins along the esplanade and extended opening hours for the public toilets are just some of his ideas.

“The beachfront is probably the best thing about Aberdeen,” he adds.

“As long as the council is able to follow through and everything is done in a proper way, I think it would be really good for the city.

“How it works out in practice, I guess it remains to be seen.”