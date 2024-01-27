Fittie public toilets could be turned into ‘watersports clubhouse’ for Aberdeen beach regulars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fittie public toilets could be turned into ‘watersports clubhouse’ for Aberdeen beach regulars

Swimming and surfing groups want part of the building to be converted into a new facility.

By Denny Andonova
Photo of Fittie public toilets on the left, and a photo of Adam Rofe, who wants the building to be converted into a beach clubhouse for water sport groups, on the right.
Around 500 people taking part in water sport activities would regularly use the beach facility if it comes to fruition. Image: Paul Barlow/PLBsurfpics

Public toilets could become a new clubhouse for watersports fans – with changing rooms to give them a more “dignified” experience getting in and out of wetsuits.

Keen surfers and swimmers want part of the Fittie building to be converted into a “much-needed” facility as the city’s waterfront becomes more popular.

Currently, they are limited to using a block of empty lockers at the beach to store their belongings and equipment.

Those heading in for a dip are also forced to change out in the cold or in their cars as things stand, often carefully guarding their modesty with a towel.

More than 100 watersports enthusiasts showed up at Aberdeen beach to show their support for the idea of a dedicated clubhouse. Image: Paul Barlow/PLBsurfpics.

But members of the Aberdeen Surf Life Saving Club reckon it’s high time this changed.

And they think a major revamp of the beach could include some upgrades to take this into account.

Council chiefs are ploughing millions into transforming the waterfront in hope of making it a thriving destination for visitors.

Club captain Adam Rofe told us of his hopes they could spend a penny renovating the Fittie toilets as part of this.

Adam Rofe, captain of the Aberdeen Surf Life Saving Club, at Aberdeen beach.
Adam has been captain of the Aberdeen Surf Life Saving Club for five years now. Image: Paul Barlow/PLBsurfpics.

Clubhouse could help keep people safe in water

With sea swimming becoming more popular in recent years, Adam believes teaching people how to be safe in the water is essential.

And having a clubhouse at the beach would help facilitate that, as well as secure the future of watersport groups in Aberdeen.

He reckons at least 500 people would use the hub on a regular basis, if it goes ahead.

Adam Rofe and Chris Leach demonstrate a rescue exercise on surf board in the sea.
Adam Rofe and Chris Leach demonstrate a rescue exercise. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Adam adds: “If the council is encouraging loads of more people to use the beach area, they also need to have proper facilities and think of the safety aspect of it all.

“A new clubhouse, accommodating all sea swimmers, surfers and other watersport communities, is exactly what you would want to see in a redeveloped beach area.

“Our long-term plan would be to have this space as our base where we can train people and prepare them for going into the water.

“But also, give swimmers and surfers a warm and fully fit-for-purpose building where they could change with a bit more dignity, rest and socialise.”

Aberdeen beach is a prime spot for walkers, swimmers, surfers and more. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

What would be included in the clubhouse?

While the clubhouse is just an idea at this stage, Adam has already come up with a detailed plan about what it could entail.

There would be changing rooms with lockers for all those going into the water, as well as a kitchen and a break room where people can have a chat and a cup of tea.

Part of the building would also be turned into a classroom for safety training sessions.

Photo of the public toilets in Fittie would could be turned into an Aberdeen beach clubhouse for watersports.
The building is big enough for some of the public toilets to be kept. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

It would be made accessible for people of all abilities, with plans to store a beach wheelchair there as well.

All of this would also help accommodate additional beach safety lessons for kids, and potentially the return of regular lifeguard patrols.

There would still be enough space to retain public toilets in the building.

Is such a facility really needed – and why?

Given how interest in sea swimming has “exploded” in recent years, Adam says there is definitely a need for such a facility.

He stresses there are already a number of watersport groups in Aberdeen – such as The Baltic Boys, Swim Free Aberdeen and Aberdeen University’s wild swimming society.

People having fun in the water at Aberdeen beach on Boxing Day.
Dozens join the Boxing Day Nippy Dip every year for the mental and physical benefits of going into the cold water. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

And he reckons even more people would come to the beach if proper changing rooms are made available.

“You see a lot more people going into the water every day,” Adam adds.

“It’s one of these things where everyone can get involved, with or without any prior experience, and there are so many benefits – both for mental and physical health.”

What does the council say about the idea?

Council co-leaders Ian Yuill and Christian Allard have already been briefed on the idea, which Adam thinks would fall in “perfectly” with their aspirations for the beach revamp.

And he adds they appear to be “fully on board” with it.

Whether it will actually come to fruition, however, is yet to be decided.

The council’s transformation project is aimed at luring more people to the city’s beach and promenade. Image: Shutterstock.

If the council agrees to get the building fit for purpose, Adam and his life-saving team are keen to take it on and run it thereafter.

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for a comment.

Beach revamp could be ‘great for Aberdeen – if done right’

As a beach regular himself, Adam is keen on the local authority’s beach masterplan – and says that if it’s done right, it would be good for the city.

A new amphitheatre, a “play factory” for children and an events field have been drafted as part of the multi-million-pound overhaul.

However, the 35-year-old’s desired upgrades – that he deems necessary – are a bit more simplistic.

Colourful proposals for the playpark included in the £48m Aberdeen beach urban park - which could be named after Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Aberdeen City Council
These are some of the colourful proposals for the playpark included in the £48m Aberdeen beach urban park. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Better access and lighting at the waterfront, more bins along the esplanade and extended opening hours for the public toilets are just some of his ideas.

“The beachfront is probably the best thing about Aberdeen,” he adds.

“As long as the council is able to follow through and everything is done in a proper way, I think it would be really good for the city.

“How it works out in practice, I guess it remains to be seen.”

Revealed: The five Aberdeen projects that could be named after Queen Elizabeth II

