‘Aberdeen Music scene legend’ Jim Sandison dies aged 72

Music lover and owner of the popular venue Spin Aberdeen Jim Sandison has died aged 72.

Tunnels music venue, which he previously owned, announced the sad news on its Facebook today.

Described as an “absolute legend in the Aberdeen music scene,” he owned several record shops over the years as well as two of the Granite City’s most-loved music venues; Tunnels and Café Drummond.

Six years ago, he took over Spin Aberdeen, a bar and venue on Littlejohn Street, which hosts music events, comedy nights, and weddings.

Tunnels music venue’s tribute to Jim Sandison

Tunnels music venue has played a moving tribute to its “former co-owner, boss and friend.”

The tribute reads: “We are all devastated to hear the news that our former co-owner, boss and friend, Jim Sandison, sadly passed away this week.

“Jim was an absolute legend in the Aberdeen Music scene across Tunnels, Drummonds and Spin over so many years.

“We’ve had so many lovely messages from staff (old & new), bands and customers, that sum up the general feeling of how special he was to so many people.

“Our thoughts are with all of Jim’s family and friends. We’ll certainly raise a glass in memory of a truly brilliant man.”