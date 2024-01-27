‘Aberdeen Music scene legend’ Jim Sandison dies aged 72

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Aberdeen Music scene legend’ Jim Sandison dies aged 72

A music lover, Jim was the owner of Spin Aberdeen, having previously owned the well-known venues Tunnels and Drummonds Café.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Jim Sandison, the owner of Spin Aberdeen, has died aged 72. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Jim Sandison, the owner of Spin Aberdeen, has died aged 72. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media

Music lover and owner of the popular venue Spin Aberdeen Jim Sandison has died aged 72.

Tunnels music venue, which he previously owned, announced the sad news on its Facebook today.

Described as an “absolute legend in the Aberdeen music scene,” he owned several record shops over the years as well as two of the Granite City’s most-loved music venues; Tunnels and Café Drummond.

Jim Sandison started collecting vinyl records at the age of 14, amassing a collection of almost 200,000. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media

Six years ago, he took over Spin Aberdeen, a bar and venue on Littlejohn Street, which hosts music events, comedy nights, and weddings.

Jim Sandison (pictured) opened Tunnels, on Carnegie Brae, to store his vinyl records and he later transformed it into a popular music venue shop. Image: Nick Anderson

Tunnels music venue’s tribute to Jim Sandison

Tunnels music venue has played a moving tribute to its “former co-owner, boss and friend.”

The tribute reads: “We are all devastated to hear the news that our former co-owner, boss and friend, Jim Sandison, sadly passed away this week.

“Jim was an absolute legend in the Aberdeen Music scene across Tunnels, Drummonds and Spin over so many years.

“We’ve had so many lovely messages from staff (old & new), bands and customers, that sum up the general feeling of how special he was to so many people.

“Our thoughts are with all of Jim’s family and friends. We’ll certainly raise a glass in memory of a truly brilliant man.”

Music and drinks are a marriage made in heaven at Spin Aberdeen

 

