Rave reviews for new fried chicken shop in Stonehaven

KVT Fried Chicken has opened on the town's Allardice Street.

By Ellie Milne
Exterior of KVT Fried Chicken
KVT Fried Chicken has recently opened in Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson.

A new fried chicken shop in Stonehaven has received rave reviews from customers.

KVT Fried Chicken first popped up on the town’s Allardice Street at the end of last year.

The fast food restaurant has taken over the building previously occupied by The Nu Spice.

The new business mainly serves a variety of fried chicken dishes – battered, breaded or deep-fried – which have been incredibly well received by customers.

KVT Fried Chicken signs
The sign advertises “peri-peri, burgers and ribs”. Image: DC Thomson.

A number of people have taken to social media to praise the chicken shop saying it is “great value for money” and “really tasty”.

Menu full of fried chicken dishes at Stonehaven shop

KVT Fried Chicken is open seven days a week and offers a range of burger and wrap meal deals, as well as family-size buckets.

They also have vegetarian and fish options on offer.

The full menu is now available on the business’s Facebook page.

KVT Fried Chicken sign
KVT Fried Chicken is based on Allardice Street in Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson.

The new chicken shop first opened its doors to customers at the start of the year before having to to close again due to “maintenance” issues.

Now, everything is back up and running again much to the delight of locals.

KVT Fried Chicken is open for takeaways between 11am and 10.45pm every day.

