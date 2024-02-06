‘Spare us the fury’: Aberdeen finance boss urged to reveal cuts ahead of crunch vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Spare us the fury’: Aberdeen finance boss urged to reveal cuts ahead of crunch vote

SNP finance convener Alex McLellan is being urged to indicate where the axe will fall ahead of the vote on March 6.

By Alastair Gossip
Pressure is mounting on Aberdeen’s finance convener to spill the beans on the council budget – or risk a repeat of the furious scenes that erupted last year.

SNP councillor Alex McLellan will reveal where the estimated £20.4m cuts will fall in fewer than six weeks.

It will follow a raging year of announcements and back-pedals from the SNP and Liberal Democrats running the city.

Closures of libraries and Bucksburn swimming pool were at the centre of the storm, which eventually led to legal action being launched.

Aberdeen City Council has since committed to reopening Bucksburn pool.

However, the libraries remain mothballed, and listed for disposal on the local authority’s site.

How much was the Aberdeen City Council budget consultation worth?

After the row, the SNP and Lib Dems ventured on a two-stage public consultation – asking citizens where cuts would be most stomachable.

Only 2,654 – or just over 1% – of the city’s 220,000 people tried to balance the books to save £83 million over the next four years.

That total included a £35m budget hole for the coming 2024-25 year but this shortfall has now been revised down to £20.4m.

First Minister Humza Yousaf outdated the consultation input before everyone had a chance to have their say though…

He froze council tax at 5% for the coming year, despite chief finance officer Jonathan Belford planning for an 8% rise.

‘Damaged confidence’ in SNP finance convener

As a result, the Conservatives on Aberdeen City Council are calling for faith to be restored by the administration.

Cuts are inevitable this time next month, the public has been warned.

And, due to their numbers advantage, it is likely the savings put forward by the ruling group will be voted through.

In a letter to finance convener Mr McLellan, seen by The P&J, the Tories stated: “It’s fair to say public confidence in you has been damaged.”

Group leader Ryan Houghton and his deputy Rick Brooks wrote: “While we note your attempts to have a wider budget consultation with the public, the response rate was low and it was published before the Scottish Government council tax measures.

“These, criticised by your own colleagues, have changed the council’s ability to structure its budget and invalidates to some extent the framework the public were offered.

“For the sake of transparency and to restore public confidence, we believe that you should publish your proposed budget no later than three days prior to the meeting.”

Mr Houghton did not pre-publish the budget he moved in March 2022 when he was finance convener.

But now he and Mr Brooks argue that doing so would provide residents, charities, businesses and community groups the chance to feed back, ahead of the budget vote.

While UK eyes will be on the Chancellor of the Exchequer for Westminster’s budget, Aberdeen’s will be on the finance convener on March 6.

Mr Brooks, who will take over as lead of his Conservative group soon after the budget, told The P&J: “Last year’s SNP/Lib Dem budget fiasco cannot be repeated.

“It was only thanks to court action by community groups that some of their decisions reversed.”

Aberdeen City Council finance convener: ‘Our door is always open’

But his calls appear to be denied.

The Press and Journal offered the finance convener the opportunity to publish the budget proposals ahead of March 6.

But his concerns over colleagues reading his plans in the press before hearing them in council chambers meant he declined.

However, he intimated an openness to talks ahead of the budget with councillors behind closed doors.

Mr McLellan said: “The budget engagement has provided the public with an overview of the savings options officers are putting in front of elected members.

“The SNP and Lib Dem partnership’s door is always open to any councillor or political group who wish to discuss the budget in advance of the meeting or how we can improve processes moving forward.”

And he laid down a challenge to his opponents to put their money where their mouths are.

“If political groups want to publish their budget in advance of the budget meeting, this could be considered as part of the annual governance review,” he added.

Revealed: How often are the top-paid brains running Aberdeen working from the city centre?

Conversation