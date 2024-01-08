Revealed: How often are the top-paid brains running Aberdeen working from the city centre?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Revealed: How often are the top-paid brains running Aberdeen working from the city centre?

How often those running Aberdeen - slashing millions from public spending and reimagining the city centre - are actually making it to the office?

Chief executive Angela Scott went nearly 500 days without attending Aberdeen City Council HQ. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'You never see her': Chief executive Angela Scott went nearly 500 days without attending Aberdeen City Council HQ. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip & Emma Morrice

How often should those running Aberdeen – and changing the face of the city centre – actually be here?

“Never seen” chief executive Angela Scott went nearly 500 days without stepping foot in Marischal College during the Covid pandemic.

And the Dundee-based “absentee” has made only a partial comeback to Aberdeen City Council HQ since.

Her Marischal College attendance record is down by around a fifth, according to figures uncovered by The Press and Journal.

Before the pandemic, Mrs Scott racked up taxpayer-funded hotel bills as she led the local authority through cuts of hundreds of millions of pounds.

While Covid changed working arrangements for many of us, questions persist about whether those overseeing the city’s thousands of employees can do so “anonymously” from afar.

Economically, business bosses have slammed “half-empty” Marischal College as a sign of city leaders failing to support city centre businesses.

Our Freedom of Information probe reveals:

  • How often “anonymous” council chief executive Angela Scott is at Marischal College
  • Her near 500-day Covid absence from HQ as others attended almost every day of 2021
  • Planning chief responsible for sweeping change in Aberdeen city centre makes even fewer commutes to Marischal College
  • Aberdeen City Council to review work from home guidelines

Many of the local authority’s staff – teachers, social workers, crossing patrollers and refuse collectors – can’t work from home.

Ruby Stephen patrols the crossing at Skene Square School in Rosemount in 2008. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson
Ruby Stephen patrols the crossing at Skene Square School in Rosemount in 2008. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson

So how often are Aberdeen City Council bosses heading into work at headquarters?

The Press and Journal has obtained attendance records at council HQ to see who is showing up, and how often.

What we know…

The P&J’s freedom of information probe looks at the period March 2020 to October 2023.

It is based off the number of days staff swipe cards were used, per calendar month, to access Marischal College.

We had asked for the whole of the April 2019 to March 2020 period to get an idea of how things worked before Covid.

But the council’s “very limited” data records only go back as far as March 6 2020.

Of the 17 working days from then until March 31, Mrs Scott was at Marischal College 13 times.

Factoring in pro-rata assumed leave for the month, that’s an attendance record of 76%.

While the sample size is small, that is the only pre-Covid yardstick we have.

Council chief executive Angela Scott missing from Marischal for 16 months

Aberdeen City Council records show Angela Scott’s home working has increased ever since the start of the pandemic.

The top city council official lives around 65 miles away from Marischal College in the City of Discovery.

Choosing – at random – Dundee’s Balgay Park tennis courts as a starting point, that’s a near three-hour round-trip commute.

Against the 76% of March 2020, the Covid years showed little appetite from Mrs Scott for the drive.

The P&J can reveal the chief executive chose not to travel north for nearly 500 days.

In fact, her stint outside the Granite City may well have stretched beyond that milestone.

If she returned to Marischal College after August 13 2021, her absence would have topped the 500-day mark – but we only have whole month data.

What is Angela Scott’s Aberdeen City Council attendance record since 2020?

If March 2020’s 76% is representative of how often Mrs Scott was at Marischal College before Covid, her attendance is steadily on the downward.

The Covid years were exceptional for most as the country yo-yoed in and out of lockdown and various regimes of rules around who could go to work.

Leaving aside the zero days at Marischal College in 2020-21 and the 27% attendance rate the following year, Mrs Scott’s Aberdeen office days are still in decline.

She managed to make it to work on only 59% of work days in 2022-23.

Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Council chief executive Angela Scott runs Aberdeen from her Dundee home at least two days a week. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

The chief executive’s attendance record dipped even further between April and October 2023.

Mrs Scott swiped in at Marischal College on only 53% of her working week.

Her virtual oversight grates on council insiders, who have previously branded the chief executive “absent, anonymous and never seen”.

“How the hell did we get here?” one candid source lamented.

But fears voiced to The P&J about the repercussions of airing frustrations mean councillors feel unable to comment publicly.

Their code of conduct, and employment law, could leave them vulnerable should they speak out against an official on the payroll.

Chief executive Angela Scott’s practice ‘in line with other councils’

But the chief executive’s long-distance management is “in line with current practice at the council and other local authorities,” according to one of her spokeswomen.

She added: “During the Covid-19 pandemic, this practice was in line with the Scottish Government guidelines and restrictions, including those in Aberdeen and her home city of Dundee; with working patterns being adjusted accordingly.”

Should senior council staff lead by example and head back to Marischal College five days a week? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

How does Angela Scott’s attendance compare with other senior Aberdeen council figures?

Mrs Scott’s apparent “absenteeism” is exacerbated by the diligent attendance of her lieutenants.

Council directors Andy MacDonald and Steve Whyte have consistently high record – some years even topping 100% in our data model, which has made assumptions about leave entitlement.

Between April and October 2023, customers services boss Mr MacDonald was at Marischal College on 99% of his work days.

Resources director Mr Whyte was there 90% of the time, along with chief officers Martin Murchie (97%), John Wilson (95%) and education boss Shona Milne (100%).

During the chief executive’s – at least – 487-day Marischal College Covid no-show, Mr Whyte (285 days) and Mr MacDonald (231 days) attended through the worst of the pandemic.

<yoastmark class=

During August 2020, when Aberdeen was thrown into its own local lockdown, they were still at work 20 and 17 days respectively.

Mr Whyte would have been involved in the huge business relief operation, dishing out emergency grants to tide over the worst-hit.

Meanwhile, Mr MacDonald was shifting the public-facing council services from in-person to online.

There was a ban on travelling into Aberdeen during that three-week local lockdown.

But should Mrs Scott have made the trip, her involvement in that work might well have been classed as key or essential.

Planning chief’s limited city centre facetime

Meanwhile, compared to planning chief David Dunne, the chief executive appears a real Broad Street regular.

Responsible for overseeing the vast overhaul of Aberdeen, Mr Dunne has consistently below average Marischal College attendance.

Chief planner David Dunne at Aberdeen beach. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Chief planner David Dunne at Aberdeen beach. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Having spent the pandemic drawing up the much-maligned Spaces For People changes on Union Street and at the beach, he was at council HQ only one in every four work days from when he took the chief planning officer job in July 2021 until March 2022.

The following year he returned to the office 33% of the week, compared to Mrs Scott’s 59%.

The Guild Street bus gates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Guild Street bus gates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And between April and October 2023 Mr Dunne, at the forefront of the recent installation of the Guild Street bus gates, attended 42% of his working week, compared to the chief exec’s 53%.

Others, including digital and technology chief Steve Roud, also have less than average Marischal College attendance:

Aberdeen City Council work from home rules under review

The council spokeswoman said there was no set number of days for senior staff to be at Marischal College.

She said: “Arrangements are managed with a focus on the needs of the role, the specific services and our communities.

“Flexible working has always been available to all council staff, where appropriate, with many working from home or other locations – including alongside our partners – for a proportion of their time prior to the pandemic.

“This also forms part of our legal obligations to consider flexible working requests.”

Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott meets young people on a work scheme in 2014. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott meets young people on a work scheme in 2014. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The council is currently reviewing its workplace guidance, which is branded “Smarter Working”.

It is being updated to reflect staff’s experiences during and after the Covid pandemic.

The spokeswoman added: “In line with this, we are further developing working practices which allow staff to work in the most suitable location and at the appropriate times to meet the needs of citizens at all times.”

Our heatmap shows Marischal College attendance for Aberdeen City Council’s chief executive Angela Scott and her directors and chief officers:

Read reaction to this Press and Journal exclusive from Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

Visualisations by DC Thomson data journalist Emma Morrice, with additional input from Ema Sabljak.

Assumptions made: All Aberdeen City Council’s chief officers, directors and chief executive Angela Scott are entitled to 28 days leave, on top of public holidays.

The same leave entitlement has been applied proportionally for those taking up roles partway through the year.

The future of Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Three Lums on Lewis Road.
Man in court after threatening to shoot Aberdeen bar worker
The huge Shenval house near Ballater would be made to very modern requirements.
Huge house planned for Shenval spot outside Ballater 'where Scotland's last wolf was killed'
Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott did not attend Marischal College for 16 months during the Covid pandemic. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Warning stay-at-home Aberdeen City Council chiefs could blow north-east economic recovery
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – top lawyer and kitten con artist appear in dock
Graham Hare carried out the majority of the scam at the Cocket Hat Shell garage in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Fuel fraudster offered to fill up strangers' cars - then put it on his…
Image: DC Thomson.
Can you guess what movies and TV shows were filmed at these 7 north-east…
Aberdeen Sherriff Court.
Man drove home from night out while over limits for alcohol and cocaine
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Glitch plans Picture shows; Glitch. Aberdeen. Supplied by Tinto architecture Date; 23/08/2023
Budz Bar revamp branded 'like Las Vegas strip at night' as historians call for…
5
Kieran Towler.
Aberdeen man last seen nearly two weeks ago reported missing
Pennan Road in Tillydrone.
Tillydrone police probe as man, 59, dies in unexplained circumstances

Conversation