Man charged over American bully ‘dog attack’ that left ex-football coach with ‘serious’ injuries

The incident took place at a property in the Corrennie Circle area last month.

By Ellie Milne
Dave Watson had to go to hospital for treatment,
Dave Watson had to go to hospital for treatment,

A man has been charged after two people in their 70s were injured in a “dog attack” in Dyce.

One of the dog’s victims was Ex-Cove Rangers, Peterhead and Buckie Thistle boss Dave Watson.

Emergency services were called to a house in the Corrennie Circle area on Wednesday, January 17.

The 73-year-old former football manager and his 70-year-old wife were visiting the property when they were attacked by a male American bully dog.

Dave Watson had to be taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to his arms, hands and face.

His wife was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Man charged following Dyce dog attack

Now, police have confirmed a 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3pm on Wednesday, January 17 we received a report of a man being attacked by a dog in the Corrennie Circle area of Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a 73-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

