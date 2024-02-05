Aberdeenshire grandad trapped in Dubai can ‘come home’

An Aberdeenshire pensioner who was being held in Dubai after getting into a spat with his daughter’s neighbour has been fined by a court.

Ian Mackellar from Newtonhill is now ‘free to travel’ following the ruling from the Dubai Public Prosecution body.

The 74-year-old grandad was accused of trespassing on Hogmanay and was unable to leave the United Arab Emirates.

Just last week, his wife Carol told The P&J that she could not see her husband “surviving prison” in the United Arab Emirates if sentenced.

It was unclear when Mr Mackellar’s case was going to be heard after it was announced he was being charged, with his wife concerned that it may take “months”.

However, an expedited ruling was issued by the emirate’s One Day Court, where Mr Mackellar faced charges of trespassing and verbal assault.

The court imposed of fine of 3,000 UAE dirham (£650) and he is now free to leave the Middle Eastern country.

Dubai court case

A spokesman for the Government of Dubai Media Office said: “Dubai Public Prosecution today confirmed that an expedited ruling was issued by the Emirate’s One Day Court in the case involving British national Ian Mackellar.

“After consideration of the charges of trespassing and verbal assault, the court imposed a fine of AED 3,000 (£650).

“Dubai’s One Day Court provides swift and efficient delivery of justice for cases involving certain minor offences.”

Newtonhill community got behind Ian

News of Ian’s situation in Dubai shocked the Newtonhill estate where he and his wife call home.

One neighbour said: “He really is a lovely guy, he’s not the sort to get involved in trouble.

“The sooner that he gets home safe the better.”