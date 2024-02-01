Newtonhill grandad held in Dubai to face court as wife says she ‘cannot see him surviving prison’

A Newtonhill grandad who is being held in Dubai after ‘asking neighbours to turn music down’ will face court.

Ian Mackellar, 74, was detained after being accused of trespassing on Hogmanay and cannot leave the United Arab Emirates.

His wife Carol, 71, says she “cannot see him surviving in prison” and fears he will spend months awaiting trial.

She is asking the authorities for “kindness and forgiveness” and to “please be mindful of his age”.

Concerned Carol, who is at home in Aberdeenshire, told The Press and Journal: “We have no idea of when the case will come to court.

“It may take months and I hope not years, but we know how slow justice can be.

“It’s quite a frightening thought.”

Grandad detained in Dubai over ‘neighbour-to-neighbour’ chat

Mr Mackellar, who will turn 75 next month, was detained in Dubai after having what she describes as a “neighbour-to-neighbour” chat.

He was helping her daughter and granddaughter move to the city when he asked their neighbours if they could turn the music down on New Year’s Eve, as the family could not sleep.

Neighbours accused him of trespassing and he was arrested. If convicted, he could face up to a year in jail.

Carol explained: “He wasn’t asking for the party to be stopped.”

She added that her family are living in “an awful situation” as her husband “is not allowed to leave the country until the situation is resolved”.

Wife concerned as husband’s ‘wellbeing is suffering’

She continued: “He can take our granddaughter to the park, so there are no restrictions in that regard.

“We are all concerned. My husband’s wellbeing is suffering, and he is quite depressed.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said: “I’ve dealt with a number of departments on Mr Mackellar’s behalf in the past days.

“Most recently I spoke to the foreign and commonwealth minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan and also with the office of Lord Cameron.

“He is getting consular assistance and I have been assured they are doing everything they can to help him.”

A Foreign Office spokesman added: “We are providing consular assistance to a British man in Dubai.”

The Government of Dubai has been approached for comment.