Newtonhill grandad held in Dubai to face court as wife says she ‘cannot see him surviving prison’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Newtonhill grandad held in Dubai to face court as wife says she ‘cannot see him surviving prison’

Ian Mackellar, 74, is not allowed to leave the United Arab Emirates after 'asking his neighbour to turn their music down'.

By Alberto Lejarraga & Chris Cromar
Carol Mackellar said she is concerned about her husband's wellbeing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Carol Mackellar said she is concerned about her husband's wellbeing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A Newtonhill grandad who is being held in Dubai after ‘asking neighbours to turn music down’ will face court.

Ian Mackellar, 74, was detained after being accused of trespassing on Hogmanay and cannot leave the United Arab Emirates.

His wife Carol, 71, says she “cannot see him surviving in prison” and fears he will spend months awaiting trial.

She is asking the authorities for “kindness and forgiveness” and to “please be mindful of his age”.

Ian Mackellar who is being detained in Dubai
Newtonhill grandad Ian Mackellar, who is being detained in Dubai. Supplied by Carol Mackellar

 

 

Concerned Carol, who is at home in Aberdeenshire, told The Press and Journal: “We have no idea of when the case will come to court.

“It may take months and I hope not years, but we know how slow justice can be.

“It’s quite a frightening thought.”

Grandad detained in Dubai over ‘neighbour-to-neighbour’ chat

Mr Mackellar, who will turn 75 next month, was detained in Dubai after having what she describes as a “neighbour-to-neighbour” chat.

He was helping her daughter and granddaughter move to the city when he asked their neighbours if they could turn the music down on New Year’s Eve, as the family could not sleep.

Neighbours accused him of trespassing and he was arrested. If convicted, he could face up to a year in jail.

Carol explained: “He wasn’t asking for the party to be stopped.”

She added that her family are living in “an awful situation” as her husband “is not allowed to leave the country until the situation is resolved”.

Wife concerned as husband’s ‘wellbeing is suffering’

 

She continued: “He can take our granddaughter to the park, so there are no restrictions in that regard.

“We are all concerned. My husband’s wellbeing is suffering, and he is quite depressed.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said: “I’ve dealt with a number of departments on Mr Mackellar’s behalf in the past days.

“Most recently I spoke to the foreign and commonwealth minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan and also with the office of Lord Cameron.

“He is getting consular assistance and I have been assured they are doing everything they can to help him.”

A Foreign Office spokesman added: “We are providing consular assistance to a British man in Dubai.”

The Government of Dubai has been approached for comment.

“Get home safe, Ian”: Newtonhill grandfather facing jail time in Dubai after confronting noisy neighbours

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. George Street at its junction with Charles Street. Picture shows; George Street at its junction with Charles Street.. George Street at its junction with Charles Street.. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Thugs ordered to pay £3,000 to victim of savage Aberdeen street attack
Erin McDonnell and John Wigglesworth outside the old Carmine's restaurant on Union Terrace. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Aberdeen coffee shop venturing into catering from Carmine's restaurant after £115k revamp
Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh
Original 106 takes top spot in north-east
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with an ambulance outside
'Data breach' reported to watchdog after 'fake hospital doctor' arrest
Person being rescued from top floor of flat on Back Hilton Road
Hilton fire: Residents of burning flat tell of desperate attempts to flee fire and…
Councillor Anne Stirling says Aberdeenshire Council has "no agenda" to close leisure facilities including Turriff Swimming Pool. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Council pledges not to close ANY Aberdeenshire pools or libraries despite need to save…
Colin Blackhall was found guilty of three charges of sexual assault. Image: Facebook.
Potato farmer found guilty of sexually assaulting female workers
To go with story by Alberto Molina. union street incident Picture shows; aberdeen union street firefighters. aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 31/01/2024
Passerby 'almost hit' by plank blown from Esslemont and Macintosh roof as wind causes…
Stonemason Slesser Troup of Premnay.
King of the castle: The life of Premnay master stonemason Slesser Troup
Upperkirkgate packed with visitors during last year's Spectra festival.
ALL road closures for Aberdeen's Spectra festival as preparation work begins