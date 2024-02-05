Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Arisaig ‘proudly’ welcomes residents to their newly-built homes amid Lochaber housing shortage

"The application process prioritised people living and working locally."

By Shannon Morrison
Pictured: Creag Mhor Gardens, the completed new builds in Arisaig by the ACT.
Pictured: Creag Mhor Gardens, the completed new builds in Arisaig by the ACT. Image by: Cue The Mustard

Arisaig’s affordable housing project is welcoming more than 20 residents into the village’s newly-built homes.

Creag Mhor Gardens hosts six houses which are being rented, and three self-build plots.

The six rented houses will be home to 16 residents, and the three self-build plots will accommodate seven residents.

Arisaig Community Trust (ACT) confirm that all three self-build plots went to first time buyers.

And seven of the new residents will be children.

That is a total twenty-three new residents for Creag Mhor Gardens.

The ACT confirm ‘a huge need for more housing’

The houses were officially handed to Arisaig Community Trust last month.

Housing Project Officer for the ACT, Pamela King, said: “The application process prioritised people living and working locally.

Pictured: Creag Mhor Gardens, Arisaig.
Pictured: Creag Mhor Gardens, Arisaig. Image supplied by Arisaig Community Trust

“It’s fantastic to see the project at completion and we are extremely proud to have delivered these new homes.”

Although Arisaig Community Trust do not plan to do another housing project as of yet, they confirm there is still a ‘huge need’ for more housing in the area.

The People, Communities and Places report found that an average of 1.2% of Scottish homes were Airbnbs.

However, this was not the case for Lochaber where almost one in ten Fort William homes were found to be Airbnbs.

Pamela says: “There has always been a lot of support for the project because of the overall housing shortage in the area.

Many people understand how challenging it can be.”

A ‘Herculean effort’ for all involved

The ACT worked with other organisations in order to see the afforable housing project come to life.

Primary funding for the project came from the Scottish Land Fund and Rural Housing Fund, and S+K MacDonald Homes were the building contractor.

Pictured: Creag Mhor Gardens, Arisaig. Part of an affordable housing scheme implemented by the ACT.
Creag Mhor Gardens is one of many new developments made in a bid to create afforable housing across areas of Scotland facing housing shortages. Image supplied by: Arisaig Community Trust

Pamela says: “Communities Housing Trust were our development agent.

They worked with us from the early feasibility stage right through to tenancy management.”

Local MSP Kate Forbes visited the housing project mid-development in July last year.

The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch described the community owned initiative as a ‘Herculean effort‘ by everyone involved.

At the time of her visit, Ms Forbes said: “Here’s hoping these homes relieve some of the demand for affordable homes in Lochaber.”

