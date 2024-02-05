Arisaig’s affordable housing project is welcoming more than 20 residents into the village’s newly-built homes.

Creag Mhor Gardens hosts six houses which are being rented, and three self-build plots.

The six rented houses will be home to 16 residents, and the three self-build plots will accommodate seven residents.

Arisaig Community Trust (ACT) confirm that all three self-build plots went to first time buyers.

And seven of the new residents will be children.

That is a total twenty-three new residents for Creag Mhor Gardens.

The ACT confirm ‘a huge need for more housing’

The houses were officially handed to Arisaig Community Trust last month.

Housing Project Officer for the ACT, Pamela King, said: “The application process prioritised people living and working locally.

“It’s fantastic to see the project at completion and we are extremely proud to have delivered these new homes.”

Although Arisaig Community Trust do not plan to do another housing project as of yet, they confirm there is still a ‘huge need’ for more housing in the area.

The People, Communities and Places report found that an average of 1.2% of Scottish homes were Airbnbs.

However, this was not the case for Lochaber where almost one in ten Fort William homes were found to be Airbnbs.

Pamela says: “There has always been a lot of support for the project because of the overall housing shortage in the area.

Many people understand how challenging it can be.”

A ‘Herculean effort’ for all involved

The ACT worked with other organisations in order to see the afforable housing project come to life.

Primary funding for the project came from the Scottish Land Fund and Rural Housing Fund, and S+K MacDonald Homes were the building contractor.

Pamela says: “Communities Housing Trust were our development agent.

They worked with us from the early feasibility stage right through to tenancy management.”

Local MSP Kate Forbes visited the housing project mid-development in July last year.

The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch described the community owned initiative as a ‘Herculean effort‘ by everyone involved.

At the time of her visit, Ms Forbes said: “Here’s hoping these homes relieve some of the demand for affordable homes in Lochaber.”

