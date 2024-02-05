Wife shares relief as ‘shattered’ Newtonhill grandad’s ‘Dubai nightmare’ comes to an end

The wife of an Aberdeenshire man who was detained in Dubai after getting into a spat says she is “relieved” that he is free to come home.

Ian Mackellar, 74, from Newtonhill was charged with trespassing and verbal assault after an altercation with his daughter’s neighbour on Hogmanay, but is now free to leave the Middle Eastern country.

Dubai’s One Day Court imposed him with a fine of 3,000 UAE dirham (£650) at a meeting held earlier today.

The nightmare has come to an end

Carol Mackellar told The P&J that “this nightmare’s come to an end” and “the sooner that Ian gets home safe the better.”

She added: “He needs to get home and get settled again, because his emotional wellbeing has been pretty shattered since January 2 when the police first came.”

The couple were in Dubai helping their daughter and granddaughter settle into their new home when the incident happened, with Mrs Mackellar subsequently returning to the north-east.

‘Very supportive’ family

Her family, including daughter and two sons, “have been very supportive” throughout the ordeal she said.

The Aberdeenshire woman also said that the police in Dubai “were very fair to Ian” and “treated him as fairly as they could”.

Mr Mackellar’s wife said they may even return to Dubai in the future to visit their daughter and granddaughter, in which she said will be “happier circumstances”.

Hoping it is “the end of the matter”, she concluded by saying it is “just great” and that she is “really pleased” to be getting her husband back to Aberdeenshire.

A spokesman for the Government of Dubai Media Office told The P&J: “According to today’s One Day Court ruling, he is free to travel.”