Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Wife shares relief as ‘shattered’ Newtonhill grandad’s ‘Dubai nightmare’ comes to an end

Carol hopes her husband will be free to go back and visit their daughter again in 'happier circumstances'.

By Chris Cromar
Ian and Carol Mackellar.
Carol and Ian Mackellar will now be reunited. Image: BBC Scotland and Detained in Dubai.

The wife of an Aberdeenshire man who was detained in Dubai after getting into a spat says she is “relieved” that he is free to come home.

Ian Mackellar, 74, from Newtonhill was charged with trespassing and verbal assault after an altercation with his daughter’s neighbour on Hogmanay, but is now free to leave the Middle Eastern country.

Dubai’s One Day Court imposed him with a fine of 3,000 UAE dirham (£650) at a meeting held earlier today.

Ian Mackellar who was being detained in Dubai
Newtonhill grandad Ian Mackellar was being detained in Dubai prior to today’s ruling. Image: Carol Mackellar.

The nightmare has come to an end

Carol Mackellar told The P&J that “this nightmare’s come to an end” and “the sooner that Ian gets home safe the better.”

She added: “He needs to get home and get settled again, because his emotional wellbeing has been pretty shattered since January 2 when the police first came.”

The couple were in Dubai helping their daughter and granddaughter settle into their new home when the incident happened, with Mrs Mackellar subsequently returning to the north-east.

‘Very supportive’ family

Her family, including daughter and two sons, “have been very supportive” throughout the ordeal she said.

The Aberdeenshire woman also said that the police in Dubai “were very fair to Ian” and “treated him as fairly as they could”.

Carol Mackellar sitting.
Ian Mackellar’s wife Carol is “relieved” that her husband is now able to travel home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Mr Mackellar’s wife said they may even return to Dubai in the future to visit their daughter and granddaughter, in which she said will be “happier circumstances”.

Hoping it is “the end of the matter”, she concluded by saying it is “just great” and that she is “really pleased” to be getting her husband back to Aberdeenshire.

A spokesman for the Government of Dubai Media Office told The P&J: “According to today’s One Day Court ruling, he is free to travel.”

