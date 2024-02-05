Eamonn Brophy eager to show Ross County boss Derek Adams what he is capable of

Eamonn Brophy is determined to show Ross County manager Derek Adams he is worthy of a sustained run in his side.

Forward Brophy last started against Hibernian on October 31, having netted against Motherwell three days previously.

After going on to suffer a foot injury, he returned to fitness in early December – but has only made four substitute appearances since.

Brophy insists Adams, who replaced Malky Mackay in charge in November, has yet to see him at his best.

The striker feels he needs game time in order to show what he is capable of.

He said: “I’ve been fit since the start of December. I’ve just found it hard to get back in the team.

“Obviously the manager has decisions to make and, unfortunately, I haven’t been able to start any games under him yet.

“Hopefully I can soon. That’s up to him. I’ll just keep working hard and hopefully I get the nod sometime soon.

“I need game-time. I’ve not had it a lot this season since I started those two games in October.

“Certainly when I came here, that’s not what I was wanting. That’s why I came – to play.

“Obviously I came with an injury, then found it hard to get into the team under Malky for a few games.

“I got in, and then first game back at Motherwell, I picked up an injury.

“Since the manager has come in I’ve found it hard to get into the team.

“As I say, I just need to work hard in training and hopefully I get that start soon.”

Striker looking to recapture last season’s form

Brophy made a permanent switch to County from St Mirren in the summer, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Victoria Park.

He made a flying start to the loan spell, netting three goals in his opening four games, before suffering a thigh injury which ended his campaign.

Brophy, who has previously been capped for Scotland, is eager to get back into the rhythm he found during his early days in Dingwall.

The 27-year-old added: “When I came here on loan last season, that’s why I wanted to come. I still had another year at St Mirren, but I was desperate to get this done because of how much I enjoyed it.

“I was feeling like I was playing my best football in years, to be honest.

“I got that injury, which is unfortunate.

“Since I came back it has not gone the way I wanted and I’m sure it hasn’t gone the way the club wanted as well.

“I just need to work all the harder to push my way into the team.”

Staggies aiming to bounce back against Well

County are back in Premiership action on Tuesday, when they make the trip to Motherwell.

Although the Staggies occupy the relegation play-off spot, a win at Fir Park would see them draw level on points with the 10th-placed Steelmen.

With County having failed to win any of their last eight matches in all competitions, Brophy is determined to put that right in Lanarkshire.

He added: “We need to do better in both boxes. As a team, we need to improve massively, because it is never nice being down where we are in the league table.

“The pressure gets bigger and bigger and, especially after last season, we don’t want to be down there scrapping again.

“We need to pick up points and do it quickly.

“It is another massive game. The last two have been huge. It was disappointing not win the game last Tuesday and especially Saturday at home.

“Especially against teams around about us, we need to start winning games.

“We need to go there and take all three points. Hopefully we can do that.”