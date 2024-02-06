Crathie Kirk minister sends on well-wishes from Royal Deeside as King Charles battles cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Crathie Kirk minister sends on well-wishes from Royal Deeside as King Charles battles cancer

Reverend Kenneth MacKenzie said the community is concerned for His Majesty.

By Lucinda Cameron
King Charles and Queen Camilla arriving at Crathie Kirk on his first visit to the church since he became King. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
King Charles and Queen Camilla arriving at Crathie Kirk on his first visit to the church since he became King. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The minister of Crathie Kirk has passed on the thoughts of the Balmoral community to King Charles following his cancer diagnosis.

Rev Kenneth MacKenzie said that the King is “very well known and liked” in the community and that people were saddened to hear of his illness.

Members of the royal family since Queen Victoria have often attended the church, which is close to the Balmoral Estate.

‘Sending Charles best wishes’

The minister of the Parish of Braemar and Crathie in Aberdeenshire and a Domestic Chaplain to the King, said people are sending Charles their best wishes.

He said: “His Majesty the King is very well known and liked in this community and in common with many people across the UK and the Commonwealth, we were sad to hear that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Reverend Kenneth Mackenzie has passed on his best wishes to King Charles. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“Many people in the parish have got to know the King over many years and are concerned for him.

“We are glad that his treatment is under way and hope and pray that all will be well with him.

“King Charles lives a busy life and I hope that he enjoys a quieter time over the coming months while he recuperates.

The community gathered to see the King when he visited Crathie Kirk. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘Deeside people hold Charles in their prayers’

“All of us want to pass on our very best wishes and assure him that we are holding him in our prayers as well as other members of the royal family.

“They have been through a lot during the last two years and we wish them God’s peace.”

Mr MacKenzie commended the King for being open with the public about his diagnosis.

He said: “Speaking out this way is a gracious and humble thing to do, hats off to him and I am sure it will prove to be very helpful to other people.”

The King, 75, who began treatment for the disease on Monday, has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

Honeymoons, heritage and heartbreak… What does Balmoral mean to King Charles?

