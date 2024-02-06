Spectra sneak peek: Pictures reveal work has begun on this year’s light show

With just two days until the Spectra light festival kicks off in Aberdeen, work is under way to get ready for the event.

Beginning on Thursday, the event – celebrating its 10th year – lasts for four days and will end on Sunday.

Billed as “Scotland’s Festival of Light”, the free event aims to brighten up Aberdeen’s winter nights with a showcase of artistic talent.

And Union Terrace Gardens has been closed to the public as artists begin putting the light installations together.

This year it will celebrate its 10th anniversary with the theme of “connections”, and 19 different pieces of artwork and installations will be on display.

A large-scale 3D projection will take over the sculpture court at Aberdeen Art Gallery, with another two events also being located at the attraction.

Five – including “Spin me a Yarn” – will be located in the city’s Union Terrace Gardens, while one will be situated across Rosemount Viaduct outside His Majesty’s Theatre.

In the Broad Street area, which includes both Marischal College and Marischal Square, seven exhibits will be on display.

Schoolhill will also be home to a pop-up workshop, while there will be two displays that will roam around the various exhibitions.

Spectra scheduled exhibits:

Union Terrace Gardens

2. Spin me a Yarn

3. Inspired by Spectra

4. Flow

5. Submergence

6. Affinity

His Majesty’s Theatre

1. Double Take Projections

Aberdeen Art Gallery

7. Storytelling

8. Butterfly Dream

9. Winds of Change

Schoolhill

10. Textures

Broad Street (including Marischal Square and Marischal College)

11. Our Beating Heart

12. Light Painting

13. Continuum

14. Lightstream

15. Neon Colouring

16. Fushion Youth Dance Company

17. Power the Art with Paths for All

Roaming across all of the sites will be:

18. Northern Lights Programme

19. Wandering Performers

Spectra is delivered by Aberdeen City Council and created in collaboration with local company Live Event Management.

Thousands attended the event last year and it is hoped that this year’s event will attract even more, with a boost to businesses in the city centre expected after a tough start to the year.