Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Spectra sneak peek: Pictures reveal work has begun on this year’s light show

Union Terrace Gardens has closed to the public for the transformation.

By Chris Cromar
Union Terrace Gardens.
Union Terrace Gardens has been closed as the work gets under way to prepare for the festival.

With just two days until the Spectra light festival kicks off in Aberdeen, work is under way to get ready for the event.

Beginning on Thursday, the event – celebrating its 10th year – lasts for four days and will end on Sunday.

Billed as “Scotland’s Festival of Light”, the free event aims to brighten up Aberdeen’s winter nights with a showcase of artistic talent.

And Union Terrace Gardens has been closed to the public as artists begin putting the light installations together.

Union Terrace Gardens.
One of the installations is already starting to take shape.

This year it will celebrate its 10th anniversary with the theme of “connections”, and 19 different pieces of artwork and installations will be on display.

A large-scale 3D projection will take over the sculpture court at Aberdeen Art Gallery, with another two events also being located at the attraction.

Union Terrace Gardens.
Thousands of people are expected to attend the festival.
Marischal College and Broad Street.
Work is being done in Broad Street ahead of Spectra.

Five – including “Spin me a Yarn” – will be located in the city’s Union Terrace Gardens, while one will be situated across Rosemount Viaduct outside His Majesty’s Theatre.

In the Broad Street area, which includes both Marischal College and Marischal Square, seven exhibits will be on display.

Schoolhill will also be home to a pop-up workshop, while there will be two displays that will roam around the various exhibitions.

Spectra 2024 map.
Map shows the locations of all the light spectacles in the city. Image: Spectra.

Spectra scheduled exhibits:

Union Terrace Gardens

  • 2. Spin me a Yarn
  • 3. Inspired by Spectra
  • 4. Flow
  • 5. Submergence
  • 6. Affinity

His Majesty’s Theatre

  • 1. Double Take Projections

Aberdeen Art Gallery

  • 7. Storytelling
  • 8. Butterfly Dream
  • 9. Winds of Change

Schoolhill

  • 10. Textures

Broad Street (including Marischal Square and Marischal College)

  • 11. Our Beating Heart
  • 12. Light Painting
  • 13. Continuum
  • 14. Lightstream
  • 15. Neon Colouring
  • 16. Fushion Youth Dance Company
  • 17. Power the Art with Paths for All

Roaming across all of the sites will be:

  • 18. Northern Lights Programme
  • 19. Wandering Performers

Spectra is delivered by Aberdeen City Council and created in collaboration with local company Live Event Management.

Thousands attended the event last year and it is hoped that this year’s event will attract even more, with a boost to businesses in the city centre expected after a tough start to the year.

Spectra 2024: All you need to know as Aberdeen’s festival of light returns for a tenth year

