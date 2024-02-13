Reunited: Ian and Carol back together in Newtonhill after grandad’s Dubai ‘month from hell’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reunited: Ian and Carol back together in Newtonhill after grandad’s Dubai ‘month from hell’

The 75-year-old has finally returned home after a battle with the Dubai legal system over a trespassing claim during Hogmanay.

By Shanay Taylor & Graham Fleming
The pair are back together on their sofa in Newtonhill after fearing they would never see each other again. Image Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeenshire grandad Ian Mackellar’s Dubai ‘nightmare’ finally ended after he returned home to Newtonhill today.

The 75-year-old told the P&J he was looking forward to having a fish supper to celebrate his birthday and coming back to the north-east.

Ian Mackellar was charged with trespassing and verbal assault after an altercation with his daughter’s neighbour last Hogmanay.

However, his family breathed a sigh of relief after Ian was given the green light to leave the Middle East last week.

Dubai’s One Day Court imposed him with a fine of 3,000 UAE dirham (£650) at a meeting held last Monday.

Ian touched down at Glasgow airport this morning, being met with his wife Carol after a long battle with the court system.

Ian touches down in Aberdeenshire

It was then just one car journey back to his Newtonhill home where he could finally close over a “stressful” chapter in his life.

The P&J was there to capture the heart-warming moment when the couple finally returned home.

Ian said: “It’s just wonderful to be reunited. Until last week at this time, I had no idea that this would be happening.

“It’s wonderful to know that you are free to come home and that you are in your own home.”

Ian Mackellar returning home from his Dubai nightmare. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He also shared how happy he was to see his wife Carol greet him by surprise at Glasgow Airport today.

“I was just delighted to see Carol and I was shell shocked as I didn’t know she was coming.”

Ian was all set to get the train up the road, but little did he know Carol had planned the surprise reunion all along.

Carol said: “He didn’t know me and my son were going to the airport to meet him. I told him to get a bus home to surprise him, but we had every intention of going.”

As Ian turned 75 on Sunday, he plans to celebrate his birthday with one home comfort he has certainly missed – a fish supper.

“I have envisioned being at home with my fish supper, so I’ll be going down to the Bay later on I think”, he said with a smile on his face.

Carol even suggested having it with a candle on top to celebrate his belated birthday.

The couple were going to be having fish and chips for tea to celebrate Ian returning home. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

‘Just glad to have him home’

Carol also told the P&J how “thankful” she is to have her husband home after a terrifying few weeks.

“Everyday passing we just didn’t know what was going to happen So, it was a case of trying to raise awareness in Scotland and the UK.

“I have been absolutely overwhelmed by the kindness and professionalism of the media.

“Our human rights lawyer was fantastic and worked very hard to ensure that Ian got home. So, we are so grateful to her.”

They added how they are thankful that they can return to Dubai to visit their daughter and granddaughter when they can.

The pair even joked about household chores he has missed while being away, as Carol gave credit to all of “the little things” Ian does to help her around the house.

She added: “I was envisioning that I would have to learn how to mow the grass properly or pull out the weeds and things.

“All of these little things that you take for granted when you have been married for such a long time. That’s the sort of jobs that he does and you forget that.

“You compliment each other, so that is great.”

Wife shares relief as ‘shattered’ Newtonhill grandad’s ‘Dubai nightmare’ comes to an end

