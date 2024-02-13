Reunited: Ian and Carol back together in Newtonhill after grandad’s Dubai ‘month from hell’

Aberdeenshire grandad Ian Mackellar’s Dubai ‘nightmare’ finally ended after he returned home to Newtonhill today.

The 75-year-old told the P&J he was looking forward to having a fish supper to celebrate his birthday and coming back to the north-east.

Ian Mackellar was charged with trespassing and verbal assault after an altercation with his daughter’s neighbour last Hogmanay.

However, his family breathed a sigh of relief after Ian was given the green light to leave the Middle East last week.

Dubai’s One Day Court imposed him with a fine of 3,000 UAE dirham (£650) at a meeting held last Monday.

Ian touched down at Glasgow airport this morning, being met with his wife Carol after a long battle with the court system.

Ian touches down in Aberdeenshire

It was then just one car journey back to his Newtonhill home where he could finally close over a “stressful” chapter in his life.

The P&J was there to capture the heart-warming moment when the couple finally returned home.

Ian said: “It’s just wonderful to be reunited. Until last week at this time, I had no idea that this would be happening.

“It’s wonderful to know that you are free to come home and that you are in your own home.”

He also shared how happy he was to see his wife Carol greet him by surprise at Glasgow Airport today.

“I was just delighted to see Carol and I was shell shocked as I didn’t know she was coming.”

Ian was all set to get the train up the road, but little did he know Carol had planned the surprise reunion all along.

Carol said: “He didn’t know me and my son were going to the airport to meet him. I told him to get a bus home to surprise him, but we had every intention of going.”

As Ian turned 75 on Sunday, he plans to celebrate his birthday with one home comfort he has certainly missed – a fish supper.

“I have envisioned being at home with my fish supper, so I’ll be going down to the Bay later on I think”, he said with a smile on his face.

Carol even suggested having it with a candle on top to celebrate his belated birthday.

‘Just glad to have him home’

Carol also told the P&J how “thankful” she is to have her husband home after a terrifying few weeks.

“Everyday passing we just didn’t know what was going to happen So, it was a case of trying to raise awareness in Scotland and the UK.

“I have been absolutely overwhelmed by the kindness and professionalism of the media.

“Our human rights lawyer was fantastic and worked very hard to ensure that Ian got home. So, we are so grateful to her.”

They added how they are thankful that they can return to Dubai to visit their daughter and granddaughter when they can.

The pair even joked about household chores he has missed while being away, as Carol gave credit to all of “the little things” Ian does to help her around the house.

She added: “I was envisioning that I would have to learn how to mow the grass properly or pull out the weeds and things.

“All of these little things that you take for granted when you have been married for such a long time. That’s the sort of jobs that he does and you forget that.

“You compliment each other, so that is great.”