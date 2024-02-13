‘I thought… Am I bleeding?’ Youths hurl tomato sauce at cycling Aberdeen councillor days after bike lanes approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I thought… Am I bleeding?’ Youths hurl tomato sauce at cycling Aberdeen councillor days after bike lanes approved

A group of a dozen young lads threw the tub at Labour's Kate Blake while she was making her way up Union Street.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Aberdeen councillor Kate Blake was struck by an object covered with ketchup that was thrown by youths while she was cycling up Union Street. Image: Kate Blake/Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Aberdeen councillor Kate Blake was struck by an object covered with ketchup that was thrown by youths while she was cycling up Union Street. Image: Kate Blake/Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen councillor has spoken of her shock after youths splattered her with tomato sauce as she was cycling home from work.

Labour’s Kate Blake was struck by a group of about six teenagers while she was making her way up Union Street at around 7pm on Monday night.

The Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill councillor had been heading back from the Town House when the item was thrown at her near the Trinity Centre.

Aberdeen City councillor Kate Blake. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Ms Blake explained: “One of them threw something at me, it hit my cheek and it totally shocked me.

“It felt quite solid when it hit me and I could feel liquid so I thought, am I bleeding?”

After stopping at traffic lights, she reached up to her face and realised it was tomato ketchup and luckily not blood.

When the elected member eventually arrived home, she found the sauce had gone all over her cheek, bag, jacket, leggings and bike.

“I was quite shaken,” she added.

Union Street plans will ‘make people more safe’

The incident came as councillors agreed to approve £100 million plans to transform the Granite Mile.

The proposal will see cycle lanes added to the northern side of Union Street, running from Holburn Junction down to the Castlegate.

But Ms Blake doesn’t think incidents like this will stop people from cycling in the city.

Kate Blake says vehicles are a bigger safety issue that could put people off cycling. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

“Safety is a key issue in people’s minds when they cycle and I believe firmly that segregated infrastructure will make people more safe.

“This was an awful incident for me but in reality, the danger to you as a cyclist often comes from vehicles so segregation will encourage more people to cycle.”

However, the councillor believes the bike lanes will help to “normalise” cycling as a way to travel and make Aberdeen residents feel more confident on two wheels.

Cyclists left feeling ‘vulnerable’

Ms Blake admitted she has never had anything thrown at her while cycling before but said the incident wouldn’t deter her from getting on her bike in the future.

She also said it was “important” that more of the city’s residents choose to cycle and leave their cars at home.

Ms Blake claimed that cyclists face multiple dangers including cars, taxis and buses passing too closely, something that she noted was “quite a common occurrence”.

A cyclist pedals up Union Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

“A taxi driver shouted at me on Union Street about six months ago as he felt I was in the wrong place turning on to Holburn Street.

“It’s always a shock when someone does something like that and you are quite vulnerable because you are only on a bike.

“I can see why people would look at something like that, and may be put off.”

She also claims that she could have been specifically targeted because she is female.

“There is an issue that women cyclists are quite easy to target sometimes but I don’t think it’s specific to our city.”

Would intimidating youths put you off cycling in Aberdeen city centre? Let us know in our comments section below

More action needed to entertain city’s youths

But councillor Blake said the incident raised a bigger issue in Aberdeen.

She thinks there needs to be more activities for young people to enjoy during the evenings.

“There is a question about youth work and what there is for young people to do.

“If that was my child I would be horrified.”

She praised the youth club scheme in Summerhill that will soon be replicated in Northfield, but believes more city centre-based activities would help curb any bad behaviour.

Lord Provost of Aberdeen: Police need to look at ‘potential danger’ of ebikes in city centre

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The pair are back together on their sofa in Newtonhill after fearing they would never see each other again. Image Kenny Elrick.
Reunited: Ian and Carol back together in Newtonhill after grandad's Dubai 'month from hell'
Body Shop stores in Aberdeen and Inverness could shut down as the company enters administration. Image: Shanay Taylor/Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Inverness shoppers ‘gutted’ as Body Shop enters administration
Aberdeen Airport Express drop-off price increase graphic.
Aberdeen Airport drop-off fee rises again
Owner Eddie Wyllie is facing complaints from former staff at the Mains of Scotstown in Aberdeen.
Exclusive: Aberdeen's Mains of Scotstown bar 'forcing former staff into poverty' by withholding wages
To go with story by David McPhee. Parents of mauled toddler urge police to find missing danger dog Picture shows; Staffordshire terrier cross called Benji was sold in a field by it's owner after it attacked a toddler and a delivery driver, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told. . Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: N/A Date; 13/02/2024
Parents of mauled toddler urge police to find missing dog as force apologises for…
Hilda and Louis recreated their first date 62 years later. Image: Big Partnership.
Love at first film: Peterhead couple recreate cinema date 62 years on for Valentine's…
Hannah Schofield
Police launch appeal to help trace missing Aberdeen woman Hannah Schofield
Tracy Anne Menhinick is accused of endangering a child and making him endure unnecessary operations. Image: DC Thomson
Former auxiliary nurse guilty of endangering child with ‘unnecessary’ operations
A man has been arrested and charged following yesterday's incident at the city centre's Premier Inn. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media
Man arrested following incident at Aberdeen Premier Inn
Two horses are on the loose on the A944 near Aberdeen. Image: Fubar News.
Escaped horses bring traffic to a halt on busy Aberdeen road

Conversation