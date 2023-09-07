Plans to give Northfield youths free wi-fi hub could put a stop to hundreds of police callouts

A new youth club in Northfield has been hailed as a way of slashing vandalism and saving police hundreds of callouts.

The Northfield Youth Hub Steering Group thinks their idea could prove something of a revelation when it comes to troublemaking teens.

It comes as education chiefs are working hard to cut down on violence within Northfield Academy, where teachers have faced abuse from pupils.

Under the scheme, being driven forward by the council and the police, an old shipping container would be turned into a makeshift youth club at Cummings Park.

Plans for a youth hub in Northfield were first explored back in 2021.

Police chiefs have now expressed their hopes that the hub would be a “long-term” solution to antisocial behaviour in the area.

Could Mastrick’s success be replicated in Northfield?

It’s hoped the new facility will achieve the same results of that by a similar project elsewhere in the city.

Mastrick Youth Hub, located in the car park of the Tesco Woodend store, was hailed as a huge success and helped to turn a problem area into a “source of pride”.

In its first year, police call outs had fallen drastically from around 700 to fewer than 20.

Twelve young people involved with the project have been awarded for their work, while some have gone back to school.

Robert Chisholm of the Northfield steering group explained why the hub was needed.

He said: “The young people at the Woodend facility have shown that it is possible to see change if they are given something to feel safe around, mingle with like-minded individuals and have unfettered access to wi-fi.”

Where would the youth hub be located?

Three sites had been considered for the new hub.

So, the steering group behind the project decided to go with its third option, found at the groundsman’s shed.

And why was the spot, between Get active @ Northfield and the all-weather pitch, chosen?

Mr Chisholm says youths “tended to congregate there to discuss the ways of their world” anyway.

He also said the location was the ideal choice as the nearby sport facilities would “encourage the young people to express their exuberances in better ways” by watching football.

What would the Northfield Youth Hub look like?

The proposed youth hub will be based inside a temporary structure previously used at Woodside Primary School.

Aberdeen City Council said the unit had “overstayed its usefulness” and offered it to the Northfield steering group for a small fee.

A baby changing room will also be included, giving young mothers the chance to use the facility too.

In the future, they’d like to add the solar panels and a small wind turbine to the site.

Read more about efforts to help Northfield youngsters here.

You can see the youth hub planning application here.