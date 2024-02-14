Union Street night time taxi rank to be temporarily axed as masterplan work begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Union Street night time taxi rank to be temporarily axed as masterplan work begins

The Back Wynd rank could soon be in operation 24/7 to cover the closure from April 29.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The night time taxi rank on Union Street will be removed while rejuvenation works are carried out. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The night time taxi rank on Union Street will be removed while rejuvenation works are carried out. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s city centre night time taxi rank will be out of action as work gets under way on the long-awaited Union Street masterplan.

But to make up for it, the Back Wynd rank could be in operation for 24 hours.

At the moment, the busy rank there welcomes customers from 5am to midnight each day.

A night time taxi rank then runs on Union Street, picking up passengers between midnight and 5am.

The Back Wynd taxi rank in Aberdeen city centre.
The Back Wynd taxi rank could soon be in operation 24/7. Image: DC Thomson

But as construction work is scheduled to start on the Granite Mile, creating new bike lanes, the taxi rank will be removed.

Aberdeen City Council wants to extend the Back Wynd operation to cover the closure from April 29.

However, there are plans for the Union Street rank to return once the works are complete.

What will happen to Union Street?

The £20 million work scheduled for Union Street includes widening pavements and forming cycle lanes.

Meanwhile, attempts to brighten up buildings between Market Street and Bridge Street will also be carried out.

A rendering of the Union Street redesign under the City Centre Masterplan.
A rendering of the Union Street redesign under the City Centre Masterplan. Image: Aberdeen City Council

It is hoped the transformational work will “complement” the new-look streetscape.

The central section of the street was closed recently to allow core samples to be taken ahead of the upcoming works.

Aberdeen taxi trade and public to be asked for their thoughts on change

A report to go before the local authority’s licensing committee next week says the change would “compensate for the temporary loss of the night time rank”.

Councillors will be asked to give the go-ahead to a consultation exercise on the matter.

If approved, taxi trade members, police and city residents would be asked to comment on the proposal.

The Union Street taxi rank
The Union Street taxi rank sits across from the shell of the former BHS store. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Any feedback received would then be considered at a committee meeting in April ahead of the proposed rank change date.

The proposal comes as Aberdeen residents shared their thoughts on the “massive problem” actually catching a taxi after midnight in the first place.

While attractions such as Spectra and sport events including Aberdeen FC’s victory over Bonnyrigg Rose brought crowds out at the weekend, getting home was a struggle.

Some said they faced waiting at least 30 minutes for a taxi and suggested allowing “brilliant” Uber to operate in the city would ensure revellers get back safely.

New £100m price tag on next Aberdeen city centre roads revamp

