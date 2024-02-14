Union Street night time taxi rank to be temporarily axed as masterplan work begins

Aberdeen’s city centre night time taxi rank will be out of action as work gets under way on the long-awaited Union Street masterplan.

But to make up for it, the Back Wynd rank could be in operation for 24 hours.

At the moment, the busy rank there welcomes customers from 5am to midnight each day.

A night time taxi rank then runs on Union Street, picking up passengers between midnight and 5am.

But as construction work is scheduled to start on the Granite Mile, creating new bike lanes, the taxi rank will be removed.

Aberdeen City Council wants to extend the Back Wynd operation to cover the closure from April 29.

However, there are plans for the Union Street rank to return once the works are complete.

What will happen to Union Street?

The £20 million work scheduled for Union Street includes widening pavements and forming cycle lanes.

Meanwhile, attempts to brighten up buildings between Market Street and Bridge Street will also be carried out.

It is hoped the transformational work will “complement” the new-look streetscape.

The central section of the street was closed recently to allow core samples to be taken ahead of the upcoming works.

Aberdeen taxi trade and public to be asked for their thoughts on change

A report to go before the local authority’s licensing committee next week says the change would “compensate for the temporary loss of the night time rank”.

Councillors will be asked to give the go-ahead to a consultation exercise on the matter.

If approved, taxi trade members, police and city residents would be asked to comment on the proposal.

Any feedback received would then be considered at a committee meeting in April ahead of the proposed rank change date.

The proposal comes as Aberdeen residents shared their thoughts on the “massive problem” actually catching a taxi after midnight in the first place.

While attractions such as Spectra and sport events including Aberdeen FC’s victory over Bonnyrigg Rose brought crowds out at the weekend, getting home was a struggle.

Some said they faced waiting at least 30 minutes for a taxi and suggested allowing “brilliant” Uber to operate in the city would ensure revellers get back safely.