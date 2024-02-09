Exclusive: New Aberdeen market won’t open until 2026 as council sets out major project timeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: New Aberdeen market won’t open until 2026 as council sets out major project timeline

Projects chief John Wilson also acknowledges there will be "short-term inconvenience" for those in the city centre while multi-million-pound construction projects begin in Aberdeen.

Work is beginning on Aberdeen market once more. But council chiefs admit the £40m building won't be finished until the late summer 2026. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council
By Alastair Gossip

Aberdeen’s new market might not open until late 2026 – nearly a year later than first hoped.

Work is beginning on the shell of the former BHS building on Union Street this month.

High viz staff were spotted at the Aberdeen market building site this week, nearly two years after the department store and the indoor market were bulldozed.

The update comes as officials set a timeline spelling out the future of various high-profile projects.

Aberdeen to wait another summer for new market

Now Aberdeen City Council’s chief capital officer John Wilson has confirmed the new market won’t be completed until the summer or autumn of 2026.

Morrison Construction has been hired by the local authority to build the £40 million attraction.

And McGinty’s Group has been unveiled as the firm to run the market once it finally opens.

When plans were approved, demolition of the empty eyesores began in 2022.

But then the council tweaked its plans, taking months to get sign-off on proposals to tear down the last remaining piece of BHS, the Union Street frontage.

It was previously estimated work on the new Aberdeen market would take 98 weeks.

Aberdeen market work: Short-term pain for long-term gain

In a letter sent to city centre residents and businesses, and seen by the P&J, Mr Wilson warned of “short-term inconvenience” during construction.

The planned £40m Aberdeen market, with stalls outside on the Green. Work is beginning at the site. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council
Under the Generation Aberdeen letterhead, he added: “However, the long-term benefits of making Aberdeen a world-class city encouraging people to come to spend time and money in the city centre and beach areas will be a lasting legacy for generations to come.

“The next phase of improvements includes the new market building, Union Street Central streetscape, a new playpark and associated works at the beachfront, and the Queen Street project which includes the design development of an urban park and first stage demolition of the former Police Scotland headquarters.”

Demolition work under way at the Aberdeen market site in June 2022. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
In the letter, Mr Wilson added that changes already rolled out on Aberdeen roads – the South College Street improvements and much-protested city centre bus gates – “enable” the upcoming projects.

The senior official also provided updates on those other projects within the £150m Aberdeen city centre and beach masterplan refresh.

Central Union Street, outside Aberdeen market

Probing to get an idea of what lies beneath Union Street began at the weekend.

The central, Market Street to Bridge Street, stretch is in-line for a £20m facelift.

A segregated cycle lane is part of work planned to start on Union Street, in front of the new Aberdeen market, soon. Image: Aberdeen City Council
It will include the first piece of a segregated bike lane which will eventually run the length of the north side of Union Street.

Mr Wilson has announced there will be a second weekend of investigation work before March in Union Street.

It comes as the council tries to work out if there are any unknown utility lines – forgotten electric, gas or water lines – beneath the Granite Mile.

The 15-month construction work is then expected to start on central Union Street some time between April and June.

Work will be carried out in three phrases, beginning at the Market Street junction and moving westward.

Aberdeen beachfront

Meanwhile, roads are expected to be closed before March to allow work to begin down at Aberdeen beach.

The £48m first phase of vast plans for the waterfront are expected to be completed by the end of next year.

A new park is part of £48m plans for Aberdeen beach, with preparation work expected to begin this month. Image: Aberdeen City Council
It includes a new park at Aberdeen beach as well as a building and better links to the city centre.

Only this week councillors debated pausing the project due to the council’s dire finances – but they will proceed.

The boarded up Beach Leisure Centre will be torn down as part of this work, starting late spring or early summer.

Mr Wilson hopes it will be razed by the end of next winter, eventually to be replaced with a new sports and leisure facility.

Late in 2023, council chiefs said road closures would begin “probably” in February.

Traffic will be diverted from the Beach Boulevard onto Links Road "probably" from February. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The eastern stretch of the Beach Boulevard will close, with traffic diverted along Links Road.

Former police HQ at Queen Street

The chief official overseeing Aberdeen’s capital project also revealed the “soft strip” of the former Queen Street police HQ will begin “very soon”.

Queen Street police station in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
With the north-east force already out and working from nearby Marischal College, that work is expected to be completed by October.

Among the council’s plans for the area is a £60m new urban park, compared to Manchester’s Mayfield project.

The future of Aberdeen

