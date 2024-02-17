Deeside care home couple presented with unexpected surprise to mark 65th wedding anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deeside care home couple presented with unexpected surprise to mark 65th wedding anniversary

A party was held at their residence today where the Lord Provost of Aberdeen, David Cameron, visited.

By Graham Fleming
Lord Provost DAvid Cameron pictured with Beryl and David Steele.
Lord Provost David Cameron surprised the couple at their 65th anniversary. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary last night at Deeside Care Home.

Beryl and David Steele’s will officially mark their blue sapphire anniversary on March 19.

Staff at Deeside Care Home threw a surprise party, which was also attended by a shock guest, Aberdeen’s Lord Provost.

Deeside Care Home pulled out all of the stops. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

The married couple couldn’t hide their surprise when their old Mannofield next-door neighbour, Mr Cameron, emerged to wish them a happy anniversary.

Having lived on the same street for many years in western Aberdeen, the trio caught up on old times.

The city’s lord lieutenant said: “This anniversary is a fantastic achievement for them.

“We were next-door neighbours for a time although I wasn’t aware it was them when the invite came through to me.

“I love doing these events however this one is extra special today because I’ve known the couple for so long”.

Deeside Care Home throw anniversary party

The couple’s two daughters were also in attendance at the party. They presented the happy couple with gifts, as the wider family also gathered to enjoy a fabulous occasion.

Being married back in 1959, the couple said they say that “can’t imagine being apart now.”

Speaking to the P&J before the festivities got underway – David, 86, revealed his advice to the younger generation in order to keep a happy marriage.

He said: “We have always been a partnership since the beginning.

“We have always been an equal team, that’s the secret”.

The whole family came over to celebrate. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

Secret romance to eventual marriage

David met Beryl, 85, who was working as a fish secretary, back when he was only 17 in Aberdeen’s beach ballroom, where he plucked up the courage to ask her for a dance.

He joked the chance meeting only occurred when “nobody else would have him.” He later admitted he was “just glad that someone went up to have a dance,” and romance blossomed from there.

Subsequent dates followed around the Granite City, while keeping the partnership a secret from their families.

However, the truth was revealed when David, an architectural college student, was caught treating Beryl to dinner at the old Monkey House on Union Street – which is now Chaophraya Thai restaurant.

His father, a bus driver in Aberdeen, caught wind of the romance after seeing them both meeting there.

Flats plans for the Monkey House on the corner of Union Street and Union Terrace have been refused permission by Aberdeen City Council. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media.
David’s father caught the secretive pair on a date at the old Monkey House. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Some time after, David then received an offer from Herriot Watt College to study civil engineering in Edinburgh.

Since the two couldn’t be parted, a “very quiet” marriage followed at Holburn West Parish Church – so that Beryl could accompany him.

They would spend a number of years in the capital before moving back up to Mannofield in Aberdeen due to homesickness where they went on to have two daughters, Gillian and Allison.

While Beryl raised the young girls, David went on to have a long and “enjoyable” career as a architecture lecturer in the Granite City.

Surrounded by friends and family, yesterday’s blue sapphire anniversary milestone celebration was deemed a success.

Conversation