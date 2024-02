A teenage boy has been reported missing in Aberdeen.

Tyler McCallum was last seen in the Sheddocksley area of Aberdeen on Friday, February 16.

The 14-year-old has been missing for two days.

Tyler is described as being 5ft 5ins tall, has an average build and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoody and joggers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting reference number MPR9486490224.