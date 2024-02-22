Two men taken to hospital after Lang Stracht crash

Two men have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash on the Lang Stracht in Aberdeen earlier this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 12.10pm at the Lang Stracht roundabout on the A944, next to Skene Road, in the west of the city.

Traffic was held up due to the collision, which resulted in police and the ambulance service attending.

The A944 is a major route in and out of Aberdeen, connecting Kingswells to both the west end and the Lang Stracht, which leads towards the city centre.

It also leads to the B9119, linking the Granite City with Westhill and onwards to Royal Deeside.

‘Two-car crash’

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 12.10pm on Thursday, February 22, officers were called to a report of a two-car crash on the Lang Stracht, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and two men were taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”