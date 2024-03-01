‘They are offering to pay us peanuts’: Aberdeenshire farmer claims he is being ‘bullied’ by telecom provider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘They are offering to pay us peanuts’: Aberdeenshire farmer claims he is being ‘bullied’ by telecom provider

David McLean and his wife Monica rent out part of their land to house a phone mast.

By Chris Cromar
David and Monica McLean standing beside phone mast.
David and Monica McLean rent out part of their land to house a phone mast.

An Aberdeenshire landowner has claimed he is being “bullied” by a telecom provider that pays to use his land for one of their phone masts.

David McLean, 74, and his 70-year-old wife Monica live at the edge of Maud and own land next to their house, where they have cows and sheep.

Their son and grandsons help to farm the land and it is on that land that Cellnex UK hosts a phone mast by On Tower UK Limited, which Mr McLean gave the go-ahead for in 2002 in order to prepare for retirement.

Maud phone mast.
The phone mast is located in Maud.

Mr McLean said: “When we put it up there, they were only allowed the mast and the first ones were 02. If there’s any other ones added to it, then they had to pay more money, but that seems to have fallen by the wayside.

“There was no bother with 02 at all, they just paid the going rate and it went up a little bit with inflation”

Mr McLean, who along with his wife owned the village’s Station Hotel for 14 years, claims the phone mast is being “sublet”, however, a Cellnex UK spokeswoman told The P&J that this is “incorrect”.

The firm says they are offering to pay a rate that ‘fairly compensates the landowner’.

Originally from Orkney, the McLeans have lived in Maud for more than 40 years, and claims there was “no problem” with payments until the company took over the running of the mast in 2017.

‘Telecoms firms trying to pull wool over our eyes’

“They were offering me peanuts and there’s no need for it. They’re trying to bully us,” the farmer said.

“That’s the simple thing, if they want to rent a bit of ground, then they have to pay for it,” adding that he does not want to be in a 10-year agreement in case he wants to “diversify” his land, i.e. by putting in wind turbines.

Mrs McLean said: “They’re just trying to pull wool over our eyes.”

After an agreement could not be reached between the landowners and Cellnex, things reached a head when the dispute went to a land tribunal.

David and Monica McLean standing beside phone mast.
Mr and Mrs McLean have lived in Maud for over 40 years.

An initial “phone-in” took place in October, with an in-person tribunal taking place in Edinburgh on January 16 to determine whether the contract had ended.

Mr McLean claims he was offered £850 by the telecom provider for it not to go to a tribunal, but he refused this offer, as well as the opportunity to get representation by a solicitor due to the high costs involved.

He added: “They’ve been trying to get an agreement, but I just kept saying no. I just want them to pay what they normally pay per go.”

Cellnex represented in telecom dispute

Cellnex UK were represented at the land tribunal by international law firm Pinsent Masons, who have an office in Aberdeen.

Pinsent Masons office in Aberdeen.
International law firm Pinsent Masons have an office in Aberdeen. Image: Pinsent Masons.

Prior to the trial and his wife were sent the exact same documents (on different days) from Pinsent Masons of previous cases the firm were involved in, which included one from 1954 about a divorce case involving “cruelty”.

The Aberdeenshire resident said: “What am I worried about somebody getting divorced for cruelty, what’s the point of sending me that, what am I worried about that for?”

“When I started reading that rubbish, I thought what’s that all about? It’s corporate bullying really.”

He did phone the solicitors to discuss this and he says they apologised to him.

A spokesman for Pinsent Masons said: “Unfortunately as it is an ongoing matter, we won’t be able to comment.”

Maud telecom dispute ‘stressful’

Mrs McLean said the tribunal was “just a lot of legal jargon” and although Mr McLean is “not bothered” about it going to court, he does acknowledge that it has “got out of hand”, is “annoying” and “costs money”.

Mrs McLean added: “It is stressful and at this time of life we’re not needing it.”

Station Hotel, Maud.
The couple owned Station Hotel in Maud for 14 years. Image: Google Maps.

A spokeswoman for Cellnex UK told The P&J: “We are sorry that Mr and Mrs McLean feel they are not getting enough rent for this mast which provides a vital communications network for the local community.

“The lease at Mr and Mrs McLean’s site expired in 2020, requiring a new lease to be put in place. Since the original lease was entered into, parliament has introduced new legislation in relation to the rents to be paid for communications sites – the Electronic Communications Code.

“This has resulted in lower rents on most sites, but at a level that fairly compensates the land owner for the use of their land.

“The policy change is designed to enable greater investment by operators in communications services in the UK. Cellnex UK has taken a proactive approach to try and reach a beneficial outcome with Mr and Mrs McLean.

‘Mr McLean has not accepted any offers of assistance in dispute’

“We have been in direct contact with Mr McLean to offer a higher rent payment which exceeds the amount we consider he would be entitled to under the Electronic Communications Code and continue to try and reach a consensual deal with him.

“We have also offered to both contribute towards professional representation for Mr McLean and for one of our agents to meet him on the site to try to alleviate his concerns and reach a solution.

“At present, Mr McLean has not accepted any offers of assistance.”

