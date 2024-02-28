Aberdeen poised to freeze council tax despite warning city could be £4m worse off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen poised to freeze council tax despite warning city could be £4m worse off

A council tax freeze is likely in Aberdeen in April, despite warnings it will leave the city millions out of pocket in years to come.

By Alastair Gossip
Aberdeen City Council finance convener Alex McLellan and the city's chief finance officer Jonathan Belford, who have different views on a council tax freeze. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen City Council finance convener Alex McLellan and the city's chief finance officer Jonathan Belford, who have different views on a council tax freeze. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Council tax will not go up in Aberdeen next month – putting leading councillors at odds with their most senior financial advisers.

Marischal College accountants have urged the city council to reject the offer of cash from the Scottish Government, equivalent to a 5% rise.

Chief finance officer Jonathan Belford instead suggested an 8% increase on the household bill, which is the single biggest earner within the local authority’s control.

He has warned that the city will be millions worse off in coming years if the council opts to introduce the council tax freeze.

Last week Argyll and Bute became the first council to defy the Scottish Government, voting instead to increase the levy by 10%.

But in Aberdeen, the SNP-dominated administration has ruled out going against their Scottish Government’s offer of a council tax freeze.

SNP Aberdeen City Council finance convener Alex McLellan wants to freeze council tax. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
SNP Aberdeen City Council finance convener Alex McLellan wants to freeze council tax. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

City finance convener Alex McLellan told The P&J: “The SNP and Liberal Democrat partnership will not be proposing any increase to council tax in Aberdeen.”

Together, the political groups are in majority in the council chamber.

Next Wednesday, Mr McLellan will put forward their plans to cut £25.3 million from next year’s spending.

The case for a council tax freeze in Aberdeen

Not freezing council tax would cost Aberdeen the £6.98m sum, worth the 5% rise, offered by the Scottish Government.

But there’s another £2m on the line too, after last week’s last-minute intervention from Deputy First Minister Shona Robison.

After some councils had already agreed their budgets – and on the same day Aberdeenshire councillors met to approve theirs – she promised another £62.7m to be divvied up by local authorities, if they agreed to the freeze.

For Aberdeen, that’s worth another £2m.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver his Spring Budget as Aberdeen councillors debate their 2024-25 budget too. Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver his Spring Budget as Aberdeen councillors debate their 2024-25 budget too. Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

There are conditions on this extra cash, namely that the Chancellor doesn’t cut Scottish Government funding in his Spring Budget.

Jeremy Hunt will reveal his UK spending plans on the same day as Aberdeen’s budget vote.

It will mean a blind vote of faith in the hope of the combined council tax freeze package, worth just short of £9m.

However, Mr Belford’s recommended rise would eclipse that, meaning less cuts elsewhere – and keep decision-making at a local level.

Increasing council tax by his suggested 8% would be worth £11m to council coffers.

Bills for homes in Band D would go up from £1,489.55 to £1,609.

Why turn down free money?

Mr Belford had been banking on an 8% rise as he worked to balance the city’s books throughout the year.

Last year, he had vouched for a 10% hike. But ultimately it rose by 5%.

First Minister Humza Yousaf announced the council tax freeze in Aberdeen at the SNP conference in October - but left uncertainty by not confirming funding levels for months. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
First Minister Humza Yousaf announced the council tax freeze in Aberdeen at the SNP conference in October – but left uncertainty by not confirming funding levels for months. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

When First Minister Humza Yousaf announced the council tax freeze in Aberdeen in October, it was not clear at what level it would be funded.

Aberdeen Labour fought for the council to go to war on the issue.

They claimed, when the promise of a 5% rise did come, that it should be upped to Mr Belford’s 8%.

In a report making his case to reject the Holyrood cash, the finance officer said: “[An 8% increase] reflects the lower than inflation increase approved for 2023-24 and the stubborn nature of inflation during this year.”

Council tax freeze could leave Aberdeen £4m out of pocket every year

Another reason is the knock-on impact freezing council tax now will have on future years.

The deputy first minister has vowed that the cash to cover the council tax freeze will be rolled on to future years’ funding for the local authorities which enact it.

But Mr Belford is not counting on the extra £2m, which is as yet unconfirmed by Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget.

And, in any case, it would still mean the starting point for Aberdeen is lower next year than it otherwise would be.

Aberdeen City Council finance chief Jonathan Belford says Aberdeen will be £4m worse off if it freezes council tax. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
City council finance chief Jonathan Belford says Aberdeen will be £4m worse off if it freezes council tax. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Mr Belford said in his report: “By accepting a grant instead of raising council tax, the council limits the value of income that can be generated in 2024-25 and, as it does not increase the council tax base, the future level of income that could be generated will be lower.

“[An 8% increase] will increase income by circa £4m in 2024-25, recurring, over and above the value of the grant on offer to freeze council tax.”

Mr Belford is also recommending Aberdeen City Council takes advantage of new rules around council tax on second homes.

Council tax could be doubled, if his 100% premium is added to bills as suggested.

