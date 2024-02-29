Unexplained death of Mannofield woman ‘not being treated as suspicious’

The unexplained death of a Mannofield woman ‘is not being treated as suspicious’.

Both police and paramedics were called to a home on Hammerfield Avenue on the evening of Friday February 16 after reports that a woman had died.

Forensics officers could be seen outside the property and officers were guarding the front door.

Until now, the death could not be explained by investigators as enquiries into the death were carried out well into the night of the incident.

However, in a new update from police today – cops confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances leading to her death.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to an address in the Hammerfield Avenue area of Aberdeen on Friday, 16 February, 2024 following the death of a woman.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The death is still unexplained however, and the woman in question has still not been identified.

Hammerfield Avenue mourns ‘awful’ news of death

One local resident, at the time, told the Press and Journal: “It just really sad isn’t it.

“I didn’t really know them since I think everyone keeps themselves to themselves here.

“But it really is so sad though”.

Another said: “I saw all the police cars and commotion when I got home from work.

“Obviously it’s awful to hear what’s happened.”

A third neighbour added: “We saw lots of police going around, but we didn’t have any idea of what’s going on.

“Horrible what’s happened though.

“I hope the family is okay.”