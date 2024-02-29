Unexplained death of Mannofield woman ‘not being treated as suspicious’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Unexplained death of Mannofield woman ‘not being treated as suspicious’

The update comes almost two weeks after the police and paramedics were seen at the home.

By Graham Fleming
Police car outside the front door where the incident took place.
A large police presence was at the scene where emergency service where called to the death of a Mannofield woman. Image: Darell Benns/DC Thomson

The unexplained death of a Mannofield woman ‘is not being treated as suspicious’.

Both police and paramedics were called to a home on Hammerfield Avenue on the evening of Friday February 16 after reports that a woman had died.

Forensics officers could be seen outside the property and officers were guarding the front door.

Hammerfield Avenue
Forensics officers at the scene of an ‘unexplained’ death in Mannofield, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Until now, the death could not be explained by investigators as enquiries into the death were carried out well into the night of the incident.

However, in a new update from police today – cops confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances leading to her death.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to an address in the Hammerfield Avenue area of Aberdeen on Friday, 16 February, 2024 following the death of a woman.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The death is still unexplained however, and the woman in question has still not been identified.

Both police and the Scottish Ambulance Service descended on the Mannofield housing estate. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Hammerfield Avenue mourns ‘awful’ news of death

One local resident, at the time, told the Press and Journal: “It just really sad isn’t it.

“I didn’t really know them since I think everyone keeps themselves to themselves here.

“But it really is so sad though”.

Officers were stationed along the street as enquiries into the death were carried out. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomoson.

Another said: “I saw all the police cars and commotion when I got home from work.

“Obviously it’s awful to hear what’s happened.”

A third neighbour added: “We saw lots of police going around, but we didn’t have any idea of what’s going on.

“Horrible what’s happened though.

“I hope the family is okay.”

