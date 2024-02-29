Fatality confirmed after helicopter ditches into sea off Norway

An S-92 helicopter has ditched into the sea off the coast of Norway while in training for oil firm Equinor, leaving one crew member dead.

Six people were recovered from the crash and taken to hospital in Bergen on Wednesday evening, though one fatality has since been confirmed.

The other five crew members have “varying levels of injuries”, according to a statement from operator Bristow late last night.

The search and rescue (SAR) helicopter, registered LN-OIJ, went down at 19.40 CET on Thursday, around nine nautical miles west of Bergen while on a training exercise for Equinor, Bristow confirmed.

The six people on board include two pilots.

Equinor and Bristow said efforts are underway to collect information, but the cause is not yet known.

The state-backed oil firm said it has suspended all of its regular helicopter flights on the Norwegian continental shelf until 1pm CET on Thursday 29 February.

Flights in the UK are also being suspended by the firm.

Simon Sparkes, a test pilot at Forsvarsmateriell, the Norwegian Defence Agency, said a chopper from Stavanger and a CHC rescue helicopter from Floro conducted the rescue, ferrying the people from the stricken Bristow chopper to Bergen.

He reported: “All six crew rescued from S-92 which ditched west of Bergen this evening. The Bristow Norway S-92 was on a SAR training mission when the accident occurred.

“A RNoAF AW101 SARQueen from Stavanger and a CHC AS332L1 from Florø conducted the rescue ferrying the rescued personnel to hospital in Bergen. It is not known why the aircraft ditched.”

Statements

An Equinor spokesperson said: “On 28 February at 20.15, Equinor was notified of a helicopter incident.

“The incident involved a SAR Oseberg helicopter which was on exercise and was reported missing west of Sotra outside Bergen.

“The rescue operation has been headed by the Norwegian Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

Equinor’s emergency response organisation is mobilized and we offer our support to Bristow and the emergency services.

“Equinor has no information about the cause, but as a result of the serious incident, we will suspend all our regular helicopter flights on the Norwegian continental shelf until 13:00 on 29 February.”

In a subsequent statement, the Norwegian energy group’s CEO Anders Opedal added: “This is a deeply tragic incident. Today is a difficult day for many, and our thoughts are with the families, close ones and others affected.

“Everyone on board the helicopter was on assignment for Equinor. Our key task now is to help take care of those involved. We express our thanks to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and everyone involved in the rescue operation and the ongoing work.”

Bristow said: “It is with deep sadness that we can report one fatality has been confirmed. The other five crew members have varying levels of injuries. Our thoughts are with all those affected during this incredibly difficult period.

Priority to take care of crew and family members

“At this time, the full resources of Bristow’s incident response team are being mobilized. The Company is in the process of contacting and providing assistance to family members of those onboard and fully cooperating with authorities responding to the incident. Our highest priority is to take care of our crew and their family members and provide them with any assistance needed.”

Norwegian union Industri Energi said it had been “continuously informed” of the situation in an update issued last night.

Union secretary Henrik Fjeldsbø added: “We are in close dialogue with the companies involved and the manufacturer Sikorsky. But we will not speculate about the cause.”

Equinor has established a next-of-kin support line on +47 800 500 20 and has contributed to establishing a centre for next of kin at the Scandic Kokstad hotel in Bergen, in cooperation with the police.

The UK’s Oil & Gas Chaplaincy also offered condolences after what it called a “distressing and tragic incident.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those immediately affected, family members, and all those involved in rescue and response,” it said in a statement.

“Incidents like this are thankfully rare, but speak to the continued risk faced by all who work in the North Sea. We stand ready to support anyone in the UK Oil and Gas industry who has been affected, directly or indirectly, by these events and encourage you to make contact with us for any assistance required.”

S-92

Norway is almost entirely reliant on the S-92 helicopter for its oil and gas operations.

While no information has been offered on the cause, any grounding of the helicopter type would create major logistical issues for the country.

In 2016, after a fatal crash off Norway, the Super Puma – then the dominant helicopter – was grounded and all but entirely exited the market.