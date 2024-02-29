Aberdeen businessman who advised Labour says new ‘GB Energy’ HQ must be based in the city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen businessman who advised Labour says new ‘GB Energy’ HQ must be based in the city

Iain Anderson has just completed a business review for Labour after defecting from the Tories last year - and thinks it would send a big "jobs signal".

By Adele Merson
Iain Anderson has defected from the Tories.
Iain Anderson has defected from the Tories.

A leading Aberdeen businessman who switched support from Tories to Labour says Keir Starmer must locate his promised publicly-owned energy company in the city if he becomes prime minister.

Iain Anderson – who has just completed a business review on behalf of Labour after defecting from the Tories last year – thinks it could “send a signal” after jobs fears.

Labour claims GB Energy will cut energy bills, deliver energy security through clean power and create thousands of good local jobs.

But the party is yet to give details on how the model would operate or where exactly it would be based, other than in Scotland.

‘Locate GB Energy in Aberdeen’

Mr Anderson, who describes himself as a “professional Aberdonian”, founded public relations firm Cicero and previously advised former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Speaking on the Holyrood Sources podcast, Mr Anderson said: “I am not a Labour party spokesman, or a Labour Party member, but I’m backing them for the next election.

“The answer to me is really simple – for Keir (Starmer), for Ed (Miliband), and for Anas (Sarwar) – locate GB Energy in Aberdeen.

“You’ve got the agglomeration effect, you’ve got the skills, you’ve got the hub effect, you have the relationship between commerce, academia and investors.

“Send that signal – that’s what I would say.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (centre), Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (right) and Ed Miliband, Shadow Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary (left), during a visit to St Fergus Gas Terminal, a clean power facility in Aberdeenshire in November. Image: PA.

It follows Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow climate change minister, telling the P&J  Aberdeen has a “strong claim” to get Labour’s GB Energy headquarters.

Mr Anderson quit the Tories last year after 39 years due to its “economic failings” and claimed the Conservatives had become too focused on trying to “run a culture war”.

He has now been charged by Labour with drawing up a plan to bring business into the heart of government, if the party enters Downing Street after the next election.

Windfall tax row

The leading businessman’s intervention follows the party finding itself at the heart of a furious debate over its windfall tax plans and wider North Sea strategy.

Labour wants to increase the levy from 75% to 78% and extend it to 2029.

It was introduced by the UK Government in May 2022 in response to the soaring profits of energy giants.

Supporters say it is vital to help increase spending on public services and take pressure off struggling households.

But analysts warn it could cost the UK £20 billion by deterring investment and putting thousands of jobs at risk.

The policy also follows Labour abandoning a pledge to spend £28 billion a year on green energy jobs. 

The future of the North Sea is at the heart of a furious political debate. Image: Shutterstock.

Ryan Crighton, policy director at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, welcomed Mr Anderson’s comments and said it makes “complete sense” for GB Energy to located in Aberdeen.

He said: “Great British Energy could see the government take a bigger stake in the energy transition and directly create a significant number of jobs in the renewables sector.

“However, the only place where the necessary expertise exists to ensure it is successful is right here in the north-east of Scotland. “

