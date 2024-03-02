Teenager arrested following three-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire which left two people in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Teenager arrested following three-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire which left two people in hospital

The incident occurred on B9029 between Maud and Old Deer on Friday afternoon.

By Ross Hempseed
The crash occurred on the B9029 between Maud and Old Deer. Image: Google Maps.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested and is due in court following a crash involving a pick-up truck, car and motorcycle yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the incident on the B9209 between Maud and Old Deer shortly after 3pm on Friday, March 1 following a three-vehicle crash.

Following the crash, a man and a woman, both riding the motorcycle, both aged 31, were transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Their conditions are said to be stable while the occupants of the car were uninjured.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 19-year-old man, was arrested following the incident and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on March 4.

Due to the crash, the road was closed for more than three hours.

Man due in court following three-vehicle crash near Maud

A police spokesman said: “Around 3.05 pm on Friday, March 1, police attended a road crash involving a Ford Ranger pick-up vehicle, a motorbike and a car on the B9029, Deer Road East, Maud, Aberdeenshire.

“The 19-year-old driver of the pick-up van has been arrested and charged with alleged road traffic offences following the incident.

“He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, March 4. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“The male rider of the motorbike and his female passenger, both aged 31 years, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where medical staff describe their condition as stable.

“The occupants of the car did not require hospital treatment.

“The road was closed for approximately three hours.”

