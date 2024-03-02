Teenager arrested following three-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire which left two people in hospital

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and is due in court following a crash involving a pick-up truck, car and motorcycle yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the incident on the B9209 between Maud and Old Deer shortly after 3pm on Friday, March 1 following a three-vehicle crash.

Following the crash, a man and a woman, both riding the motorcycle, both aged 31, were transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Their conditions are said to be stable while the occupants of the car were uninjured.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 19-year-old man, was arrested following the incident and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on March 4.

Due to the crash, the road was closed for more than three hours.

A police spokesman said: “Around 3.05 pm on Friday, March 1, police attended a road crash involving a Ford Ranger pick-up vehicle, a motorbike and a car on the B9029, Deer Road East, Maud, Aberdeenshire.

“The 19-year-old driver of the pick-up van has been arrested and charged with alleged road traffic offences following the incident.

“He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, March 4. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“The male rider of the motorbike and his female passenger, both aged 31 years, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where medical staff describe their condition as stable.

“The occupants of the car did not require hospital treatment.

“The road was closed for approximately three hours.”