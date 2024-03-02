Sky’s the limit as Stonehaven mum takes on 10,000ft skydive to raise funds for Spina bifida charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Sky’s the limit as Stonehaven mum takes on 10,000ft skydive to raise funds for Spina bifida charity

Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland has supported Abby McDonald's daughter, Bella, since her diagnosis seven years ago.

By Ross Hempseed
Stonehaven mum Abby McDonald during her charity skydive.
Anny McDonald takes on 10,000ft skydive for charity. Image: SBH Scotland.

A Stonehaven mum takes on a 10,000ft skydive from a plane to raise money in support of her daughter with spina bifida.

Abby McDonald, whose seven-year-old daughter Bella has suffered from spina bifida and hydrocephalus since birth, is raising vital funds for the charity who have helped them through tough times.

The Stonehaven mum-of-three took to the skies in aid of Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus (SBH) Scotland.

Describing the experience as “amazing” Mrs McDonald cut through the sky from 10,000ft at nearly 120mph.

She said: “The skydive was absolutely amazing. When we jumped, we managed to catch the sunset, which was stunning; a lifelong dream come true and better than I could ever have imagined.

Abby McDonald has three kids the youngest Bella was diagnosed with spina bifida before she was born. Image: SBH Scotland.

“I’m so proud of myself and hope to return soon to jump again.”

Her tandem freefall parachute jump, which took place at Auchterarder, raised £1,793.25 to give back to SBH for their support, which Mrs McDonald said was “immeasurable”.

She recalled the moment she was given the news birth that her daughter most likely had a life-altering illness.

She said: “It was quite a shock being told your unborn baby has spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

£1,700 raised to aid Spina bifida charity who help her daughter

“You’re instantly full of fear, guilt, and lots of questions, which SBH Scotland answered for us.

We didn’t know what the disabilities were, so it was a big learning curve for my husband and I but being introduced to SBH Scotland was great; to have the help and support at such a crucial time was very comforting.”

The funds raised from the charity skydive will go to providing personalised support to families affected by lifelong, complex conditions like spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

SBH each year has to raise £1.4m to continue to provide vital services for families across Scotland and all donations are welcome.

Deborah Roe, director of fundraising of SBH Scotland, said: “Our mission is to make sure that all our members feel secure in managing their conditions and that they are empowered to be as independent as possible.

“All donations positively impact children, young people and adults affected by spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus so we’re extremely grateful to Abby and all the people who donated to her challenge.”

Daredevils’ towering achievement hailed

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The crash occurred on the B9029 between Maud and Old Deer. Image: Google Maps.
Teenager arrested following three-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire which left two people in hospital
Nitazenes is the latest powerful pharmaceutical worrying those who offer addiction supports. Image: John Wilkie/DC Thomson
Problem drug you've never heard of singled out as Aberdeen wages war on substance…
Developers are eyeing up land off the Esplanade to create an Aberdeen beach holiday park.
Man's 'love affair' with cars on rocks as he's banned for 78mph danger-driving
Improvements to the lighting at St Nicholas Kirk would just be the start of the new city centre plans.
Dazzling plans to bring year-round spirit of Spectra to Aberdeen city centre - with…
8
Aberdeen food writer Julia Bryce made her TV debut on Netflix's Somebody Feed Phil, eating with host Philip Rosenthal. Image: Julia Bryce
Aberdeen food writer makes Netflix debut on award-winning show 'Somebody Feed Phil'
Hannah Chowdhry bought a home in Torry in June 2023 She wasn't told there might in Raac in the roof. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Torry residents reeling from bombshell RAAC news plan protest
The veteran fishermen have been banned from their local harbour. Front - Michael McDonnell, Gilbert McDonnell, and back - Robert Barton, William McDonnell and Stephen Barnard. Image: Duncan Brown.
'Devastated' Sandhaven fishermen banned from harbour
Amy Beck is facing charges that she caused the death of her infant son Olly-James and that she willfully neglected two other children by exposing them to drugs Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Mum's alleged drug dealing 'polluted' home where baby died, jury told
The Market Bar will close on the day of the march if it goes ahead.
'We don't want the hassle': Stonehaven businesses could close on day of Orange Walk
Michael Strachan leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen voyeur set up hidden camera to film colleague getting undressed

Conversation