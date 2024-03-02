Sky’s the limit as Stonehaven mum takes on 10,000ft skydive to raise funds for Spina bifida charity

A Stonehaven mum takes on a 10,000ft skydive from a plane to raise money in support of her daughter with spina bifida.

Abby McDonald, whose seven-year-old daughter Bella has suffered from spina bifida and hydrocephalus since birth, is raising vital funds for the charity who have helped them through tough times.

The Stonehaven mum-of-three took to the skies in aid of Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus (SBH) Scotland.

Describing the experience as “amazing” Mrs McDonald cut through the sky from 10,000ft at nearly 120mph.

She said: “The skydive was absolutely amazing. When we jumped, we managed to catch the sunset, which was stunning; a lifelong dream come true and better than I could ever have imagined.

“I’m so proud of myself and hope to return soon to jump again.”

Her tandem freefall parachute jump, which took place at Auchterarder, raised £1,793.25 to give back to SBH for their support, which Mrs McDonald said was “immeasurable”.

She recalled the moment she was given the news birth that her daughter most likely had a life-altering illness.

She said: “It was quite a shock being told your unborn baby has spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

£1,700 raised to aid Spina bifida charity who help her daughter

“You’re instantly full of fear, guilt, and lots of questions, which SBH Scotland answered for us.

We didn’t know what the disabilities were, so it was a big learning curve for my husband and I but being introduced to SBH Scotland was great; to have the help and support at such a crucial time was very comforting.”

The funds raised from the charity skydive will go to providing personalised support to families affected by lifelong, complex conditions like spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

SBH each year has to raise £1.4m to continue to provide vital services for families across Scotland and all donations are welcome.

Deborah Roe, director of fundraising of SBH Scotland, said: “Our mission is to make sure that all our members feel secure in managing their conditions and that they are empowered to be as independent as possible.

“All donations positively impact children, young people and adults affected by spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus so we’re extremely grateful to Abby and all the people who donated to her challenge.”