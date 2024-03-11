‘Things have been extremely tough’: Macduff’s Plough Inn owner in battle to keep licence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Things have been extremely tough’: Macduff’s Plough Inn owner in battle to keep licence

A recent meeting heard that Marie Charles still had to pay Aberdeenshire Council annual fees totalling £220.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The Plough Inn in Macduff. Image: Google Street View
The Plough Inn in Macduff. Image: Google Street View

The owner of Macduff’s Plough Inn has been told she could lose her licence – after trying to pay it in cash.

A recent meeting herd that pub owner Marie Charles had to pay the local authority annual fees totalling £220.

The regular payment was due in October but despite multiple attempts to get the money, it still hadn’t been paid months later.

Aberdeenshire Council made a special agreement enabling the business owner to pay her fee in installments to make it easier.

The Plough Inn serves the residents of Macduff. Image: DC Thomson

But just one of these had been paid.

Ms Charles had tried paying with cash but was told the local authority doesn’t accept this type of payment any more.

Plough Inn owner will make payment a ‘priority’

In an email sent to the council, Ms Charles explained that the business bank account had been frozen – which has made it harder to pay the sum.

She added: “I’m not going to lie, things have been extremely tough at the Plough Inn recently.

“I will make it a priority to get this paid as soon as possible.”

The Plough Inn in Macduff. Image: Google Street View

A review of the premises licence was recently discussed by members of the Aberdeenshire Licensing Board.

Senior Solicitor Fiona Stewart told the board they were able to suspend the licence until the bill was paid if they thought that was the best option.

A suspension would have allowed the pub to continue trading, but it wouldn’t be able to sell alcohol.

Councillor believes ‘measly’ sum could be paid

Dawn Black believed a formal letter would be the best step to take if the outstanding sum wasn’t paid by the end of March.

She said: “That would not affect their ability to trade as they currently are, which also gives them the ability to try and increase their trade to enable them to pay the fee.

“If someone is going to be able to pull themselves up and get that business turned around, you don’t want to cut them off.”

Councillor Dawn Black. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

But councillor Richard Menard wanted to take immediate action and revoke the licence as he argued Ms Charles had plenty of chances to pay up.

He said: “They had quite a good Christmas to my knowledge, the measly sum that we are asking for could have been given.

“If we let this go then we are going to be opening up a can of worms down the line for other businesses.”

Pub owner given extra time to ‘get her ducks in a row’

Board chairwoman Marion Ewenson noted the owner was in a “difficult situation” but suggested the matter be deferred until the board meets again next month.

Councillor Jeff Goodhall was also sympathetic and suggested that the pub owner could have been paying off other bills instead.

He added: “If we defer it we can then, if necessary, issue a warning letter.

“That gives her ample time to get her ducks in a row and get this sorted out.”

The Plough Inn can be found on Macduff’s Skene Street. Image: Google Street View

If Ms Charles doesn’t pay the licensing fees by the end of March, the application will be considered again when the board meets next month.

Senior solicitor Fiona Stewart informed the board that council licensing officers have gone “above and beyond” to assist Ms Charles with her outstanding balance.

“We will continue to work with her because the aim is to get this paid,” she added.

Work poised to start on Macduff Aldi as bosses get permission for big booze aisle

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A90 fire
A90 closed at North Water Bridge after two car crash
Conductor and violinist Pekka Kuusisto led the Scottish Chamber Orchestra in charismatic fashion at Aberdeen Music Hall. Image: SCO
Vivaldi with a Nordic twist at Aberdeen Music Hall
The fatal crash occurred on the A90 near Tipperty, Aberdeenshire. Image: DC Thomson.
Lorry driver admits causing the death of 74-year-old man in A90 crash
Aldi Supermarket Sweep.
Aldi's 'Supermarket Sweep' to return to Aberdeen - here's how to apply
a947 crash
A947 crash: Three hospitalised with serious injuries as road reopens 10 hours later
Russell Anderson, financial adviser and former Aberdeen FC captain.
Russell Anderson: What does Spring Budget mean for your money?
The Huntly Arms Hotel revamp is progressing with new plans approved.
New flats and outdoor seating APPROVED as Aboyne's Huntly Arms Hotel comes back to…
Laura Ripley in costume.
Fantasy and horror queen Laura Ripley aims for world domination
Lord Provost portrait of David Cameron.
Aberdeen taxpayers could pay £10,000 for portrait of Lord Provost - despite calls to…
2
Billy Fraser appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Vodka-swigging van thief ploughed into police car in Stonehaven

Conversation