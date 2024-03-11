‘Things have been extremely tough’: Macduff’s Plough Inn owner in battle to keep licence

The owner of Macduff’s Plough Inn has been told she could lose her licence – after trying to pay it in cash.

A recent meeting herd that pub owner Marie Charles had to pay the local authority annual fees totalling £220.

The regular payment was due in October but despite multiple attempts to get the money, it still hadn’t been paid months later.

Aberdeenshire Council made a special agreement enabling the business owner to pay her fee in installments to make it easier.

But just one of these had been paid.

Ms Charles had tried paying with cash but was told the local authority doesn’t accept this type of payment any more.

Plough Inn owner will make payment a ‘priority’

In an email sent to the council, Ms Charles explained that the business bank account had been frozen – which has made it harder to pay the sum.

She added: “I’m not going to lie, things have been extremely tough at the Plough Inn recently.

“I will make it a priority to get this paid as soon as possible.”

A review of the premises licence was recently discussed by members of the Aberdeenshire Licensing Board.

Senior Solicitor Fiona Stewart told the board they were able to suspend the licence until the bill was paid if they thought that was the best option.

A suspension would have allowed the pub to continue trading, but it wouldn’t be able to sell alcohol.

Councillor believes ‘measly’ sum could be paid

Dawn Black believed a formal letter would be the best step to take if the outstanding sum wasn’t paid by the end of March.

She said: “That would not affect their ability to trade as they currently are, which also gives them the ability to try and increase their trade to enable them to pay the fee.

“If someone is going to be able to pull themselves up and get that business turned around, you don’t want to cut them off.”

But councillor Richard Menard wanted to take immediate action and revoke the licence as he argued Ms Charles had plenty of chances to pay up.

He said: “They had quite a good Christmas to my knowledge, the measly sum that we are asking for could have been given.

“If we let this go then we are going to be opening up a can of worms down the line for other businesses.”

Pub owner given extra time to ‘get her ducks in a row’

Board chairwoman Marion Ewenson noted the owner was in a “difficult situation” but suggested the matter be deferred until the board meets again next month.

Councillor Jeff Goodhall was also sympathetic and suggested that the pub owner could have been paying off other bills instead.

He added: “If we defer it we can then, if necessary, issue a warning letter.

“That gives her ample time to get her ducks in a row and get this sorted out.”

If Ms Charles doesn’t pay the licensing fees by the end of March, the application will be considered again when the board meets next month.

Senior solicitor Fiona Stewart informed the board that council licensing officers have gone “above and beyond” to assist Ms Charles with her outstanding balance.

“We will continue to work with her because the aim is to get this paid,” she added.