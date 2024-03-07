Aberdeen budget: Who were the winners in crucial cash talks?

Surprising as it may seem, not everyone was unhappy with Aberdeen City Council’s budget agreed yesterday.

Setting out their spending plan for the year ahead, the local authority voted through a raft of controversial measures in a bid to save £16 million.

Aberdeen drivers took a hit as the ruling SNP and Lib Dem administration decided to raise bus lane fines from £60 to £100, and make parking permits more expensive.

And the Berryden Corridor roadworks scheme – which has been decades in the making – was also shelved to cut back on spending.

But it wasn’t all doom and gloom, with various projects and organisations across the city getting a much-needed boost.

Here, we will run through those who breathed a sigh of relief after today’s crunch talks.

How will schools benefit?

The ruling coalition plans to spend about £218 million on improving school buildings and services in the next year – up £28m from the last budget.

This incudes funding crucial improvement works to Victorian schools across Aberdeen – with £17m being set aside to refurbish Ferryhill Primary School.

Earlier this year, council chiefs reassured residents that refurbishing the crumbling 19th century building – as well as Harlaw Academy – remains their “highest priority”.

It comes after fears that work on the city’s Victorian schools might be delayed amid an unexpected Raac crisis.

Finance chiefs had to rearrange their priorities after it emerged three Aberdeen schools containing the “bubbly” material need urgent – and costly – repairs.

During the same meeting, the prospect of building a new Northfield Academy in light of recent Raac discoveries was raised by Labour councillors – but later outvoted.

More than £16m will also go towards the planned Riverbank School in Tillydrone, which has been under construction since December 2021.

And a further £410,000 have been allocated to bring St Peter’s Primary in Old Aberdeen up to scratch and provide more space for pupils.

Meanwhile, prices of school meals will also be frozen for the year ahead.

What are the council’s plans to tackle poverty?

During today’s budget talks, there was a particular focus on how the local authority plans to help those struggling to make ends meet.

SNP finance convener Alex McLellan announced a £1m poverty lifeline.

A further £100,000 will be spent on additional grants for winter clothing for children.

It comes after Aberdeen City Council came under fire for refusing to pledge extra cash for essentials such as jackets and gloves two years ago.

At the time, ruling SNP and Liberal Democrat partnership said the authority is working with a “finite” amount of money.

The Fairer Aberdeen Fund has also avoided the axe, with £1.6m going towards fueling foodbanks and other organisations offering support across the city.

And street pastors will get £15,000 to continue offering assistance on nights out.

However, the boost for some came at the expense of funding for charity VSA, which lost out on about £200,000.

Who else is celebrating today?

The partnership has set aside £50,000 to help revive Belmont Cinema, which closed more than a year ago.

It’s yet another win for the Belmont Community Cinema Ltd. who were picked as the preferred operator of the film institution last September.

Trustee Jacob Campbell welcomed the investment, saying this will help “Aberdeen’s art and culture thrive”.

He added: “Particularly in these times of financial hardship, we are delighted that the local authority remains committed to our Belmont vision.”

And – facing a ticking clock as her speech came to an end – Labour’s Sandra MacDonald urged members “not to forget” about a Barbie screening taking place on Saturday to raise more money towards the reopening.

“I never thought I would find myself saying that,” she added as she sat back down.

How about existing tourist attractions?

Aberdeen Science Centre is another budget beneficiary.

In the year to come, a £42,000 sum will go towards keeping the recently refurbished institution going.

What about theatre and festivals?

There had been fears Aberdeen City Council could try to sever their ties with Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) and Sport Aberdeen at this year’s budget meeting.

However, both not only avoided the chopping block – but found their coffers unexpectedly boosted.

To their surprise, sport bosses dodged a bullet and bagged £4.5m to help them maintain their facilities, while APA got £710,000.

In a culture spending spree, the partnership has also put aside an extra £175,000 to keep popular festivals such as Granite Noir alive.

Meanwhile, £275,000 will be spent on the festival of lights Spectra – which this year once again proved to be a success despite the dreich weather.

And £22,000 will fund staging the “vibrant” Aberdeen Mela festival, held annually at Westburn Park to celebrate the different cultures residing in the north-east.

In addition, £35,000 will be spent on holding marches and parades in the city.

What will happen to city regeneration projects?

It’s all good news when it comes to the council’s ambitious schemes, aimed at rejuvenating Aberdeen.

SNP councillor Alex McLellan said they remain committed to “talking up” the Granite City and its assets, plugging millions into boosting footfall.

They intend to spend a big chunk of cash on the city centre masterplans – including £15.5m to upgrade Castlegate, and £16.8m to create an urban park on Queen Street.

Extra cash for Denis Law legacy trail

But it’s not all focused on the city centre and waterfront.

The partnership will also invest £50,000 into completing an interactive walking trail, immortalising the legacy of Aberdeen football legend Denis Law.

Recreating some of the most memorable moments of his glittering career, it aims to give fans a newfound appreciation for his rise to fame and attract visitors to the city.

An investment of £450,000 will be spent over the next three years to breathe new life into the west end of Aberdeen.

This money will be given to City Heritage Trust in equal installments each year to come up with a programme of projects which would enhance the area.