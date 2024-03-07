Aberdeen budget: Who were the winners in crucial cash talks?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen budget: Who were the winners in crucial cash talks?

Aberdeen City Council announced a raft of measures to save millions - but who were the lucky winners in this year's budget.

By Denny Andonova
The arts, a cinema group and old schools all benefitted from a boost as the council set its budget. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
The arts, a cinema group and old schools all benefitted from a boost as the council set its budget. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

Surprising as it may seem, not everyone was unhappy with Aberdeen City Council’s budget agreed yesterday.

Setting out their spending plan for the year ahead, the local authority voted through a raft of controversial measures in a bid to save £16 million.

Aberdeen drivers took a hit as the ruling SNP and Lib Dem administration decided to raise bus lane fines from £60 to £100, and make parking permits more expensive.

And the Berryden Corridor roadworks scheme – which has been decades in the making – was also shelved to cut back on spending.

Aberdeen budget 2024 meeting in Town House.
It took councillors more than seven hours to decide where to chop – and where to give. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

But it wasn’t all doom and gloom, with various projects and organisations across the city getting a much-needed boost.

Here, we will run through those who breathed a sigh of relief after today’s crunch talks.

How will schools benefit?

The ruling coalition plans to spend about £218 million on improving school buildings and services in the next year – up £28m from the last budget.

This incudes funding crucial improvement works to Victorian schools across Aberdeen – with £17m being set aside to refurbish Ferryhill Primary School.

Aberdeen City Council will move forward with improvement works at Ferryhill Primary School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Earlier this year, council chiefs reassured residents that refurbishing the crumbling 19th century building – as well as Harlaw Academy – remains their “highest priority”.

It comes after fears that work on the city’s Victorian schools might be delayed amid an unexpected Raac crisis.

Repairs at Raac plagued Northfield Academy could cost upwards of £1 million. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Finance chiefs had to rearrange their priorities after it emerged three Aberdeen schools containing the “bubbly” material need urgent – and costly – repairs.

During the same meeting, the prospect of building a new Northfield Academy in light of recent Raac discoveries was raised by Labour councillors – but later outvoted.

More than £16m will also go towards the planned Riverbank School in Tillydrone, which has been under construction since December 2021.

Foundations have been laid at the site of the new Riverside School in Tillydrone. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And a further £410,000 have been allocated to bring St Peter’s Primary in Old Aberdeen up to scratch and provide more space for pupils.

Meanwhile, prices of school meals will also be frozen for the year ahead.

What are the council’s plans to tackle poverty?

During today’s budget talks, there was a particular focus on how the local authority plans to help those struggling to make ends meet.

SNP finance convener Alex McLellan announced a £1m poverty lifeline.

A further £100,000 will be spent on additional grants for winter clothing for children.

Charities have previously raised concerns about “essential items” like jackets being “beyond household budgets”. Image: Shutterstock.

It comes after Aberdeen City Council came under fire for refusing to pledge extra cash for essentials such as jackets and gloves two years ago.

At the time, ruling SNP and Liberal Democrat partnership said the authority is working with a “finite” amount of money.

The Fairer Aberdeen Fund has also avoided the axe, with £1.6m going towards fueling foodbanks and other organisations offering support across the city.

SNP councillor Alex McLellan during Aberdeen budget 2024 meeting.
SNP councillor Alex McLellan said maintaining the Fairer Aberdeen Fund is now more important than ever given the cost-of-living crisis. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

And street pastors will get £15,000 to continue offering assistance on nights out.

However, the boost for some came at the expense of funding for charity VSA, which lost out on about £200,000.

Who else is celebrating today?

The partnership has set aside £50,000 to help revive Belmont Cinema, which closed more than a year ago.

It’s yet another win for the Belmont Community Cinema Ltd. who were picked as the preferred operator of the film institution last September.

Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.

Trustee Jacob Campbell welcomed the investment, saying this will help “Aberdeen’s art and culture thrive”.

He added: “Particularly in these times of financial hardship, we are delighted that the local authority remains committed to our Belmont vision.”

Belmont Cinema trustees Jacob Campbell and Dallas King, with architect Richard Tinto (middle) appointed to direct its revamp.
Belmont Cinema trustees Jacob Campbell and Dallas King, with architect Richard Tinto (middle) who was appointed to direct the revamp of the venue. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

And – facing a ticking clock as her speech came to an end – Labour’s Sandra MacDonald urged members “not to forget” about a Barbie screening taking place on Saturday to raise more money towards the reopening.

“I never thought I would find myself saying that,” she added as she sat back down.

How about existing tourist attractions?

Aberdeen Science Centre is another budget beneficiary.

In the year to come, a £42,000 sum will go towards keeping the recently refurbished institution going.

What about theatre and festivals?

There had been fears Aberdeen City Council could try to sever their ties with Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) and Sport Aberdeen at this year’s budget meeting.

However, both not only avoided the chopping block – but found their coffers unexpectedly boosted.

Sport Aberdeen was forced to close the Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn swimming pool following last year’s budget cuts. Image: Emma Goodman/DC Thomson.

To their surprise, sport bosses dodged a bullet and bagged £4.5m to help them maintain their facilities, while APA got £710,000.

In a culture spending spree, the partnership has also put aside an extra £175,000 to keep popular festivals such as Granite Noir alive.

Stuart MacBride at Granite Noir
Stuart MacBride speaking at the Granite Noir book festival.

Meanwhile, £275,000 will be spent on the festival of lights Spectra – which this year once again proved to be a success despite the dreich weather.

And £22,000 will fund staging the “vibrant” Aberdeen Mela festival, held annually at Westburn Park to celebrate the different cultures residing in the north-east.

In addition, £35,000 will be spent on holding marches and parades in the city.

Last year’s Mela festival attracted more than 13,000 people to Westburn Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What will happen to city regeneration projects?

It’s all good news when it comes to the council’s ambitious schemes, aimed at rejuvenating Aberdeen.

SNP councillor Alex McLellan said they remain committed to “talking up” the Granite City and its assets, plugging millions into boosting footfall.

They intend to spend a big chunk of cash on the city centre masterplans – including £15.5m to upgrade Castlegate, and £16.8m to create an urban park on Queen Street.

Design image showing how Castlegate could look like after the revamp. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Extra cash for Denis Law legacy trail

But it’s not all focused on the city centre and waterfront.

The partnership will also invest £50,000 into completing an interactive walking trail, immortalising the legacy of Aberdeen football legend Denis Law.

Recreating some of the most memorable moments of his glittering career, it aims to give fans a newfound appreciation for his rise to fame and attract visitors to the city.

Denis Law legacy trail locations
The legacy of Denis Law will be celebrated in his birthplace in Printfield. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

An investment of £450,000 will be spent over the next three years to breathe new life into the west end of Aberdeen.

This money will be given to City Heritage Trust in equal installments each year to come up with a programme of projects which would enhance the area.

Aberdeen budget: Bus lane fines to almost double, Berryden roadworks shelved and VSA charity loses out

