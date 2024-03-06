£32m revamp of Castlegate and Queen Street confirmed as ‘reckless’ council ‘puts it on the credit card’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£32m revamp of Castlegate and Queen Street confirmed as ‘reckless’ council ‘puts it on the credit card’

Local authority leaders have been accused of recklessly spending millions they can't afford to on Aberdeen city centre projects.

By Alastair Gossip
Castlegate revamp plans are surging ahead.
Castlegate revamp plans are surging ahead. Image: Aberdeen City Council

A £32 million splurge on city centre regeneration projects has left some questioning if Aberdeen has “found a pot at the end of the rainbow”.

Aberdeen councillors clashed over how best to slash £16m off next year’s spending plans during tense budget talks today.

But it wasn’t as frugal an event as had been feared – and threatened by top city officials – for months before.

SNP finance convener Alex McLellan unveiled millions would be spent on funding two of his party’s pre-election promises: building an urban garden in Queen Street and revamping the Castlegate.

The Castlegate revamp could breathe new life into the tired city centre spot. Image: Aberdeen City Council

A bus lane, linking Union Street to Justice Street, is planned to be included in the overhaul of the historic cobbled square.

There will also be new greenery, seating and lighting.

Meanwhile, a new “urban park” will be created nearby on Queen Street – with the final plans (including whether not to demolish the old police HQ yet to be decided).

A Spectra installation on the Castlegate in 2022. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson 

How can the council afford it?

But to make the plans a reality, the local authority will have to borrow millions more and use a one-off “raid” of reserves officials had recommended be kept stashed away due to global volatility.

It included a £30m spend of service concession cash reserves, an accounting trick based on the value of the city’s 3R schools.

But Mr McLellan said it was required spending to ensure the city is in the “best place it can be”.

Why go ahead with Castlegate and Queen Street revamp?

“We have allocated capital funding for Queen Street and the Castlegate,” he confirmed.

“We have made changes, taking reserves and the concession payment to pay off debt which has created a benefit moving forward.

“There’s a reduction in the cost of borrowing.

“We have made space and invested other monies into the two city centre projects and the school estate, and that is creating additional borrowing.”

Queen Street police station in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Queen Street police station in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He added that his SNP and Lib Dem administration had been “realistic” in their goals, as they were only progressing with the Castlegate and Queen Street work just now.

Other plans, like a potential £12m redo of the Justice Street roundabout and work on the east end of Union Street, are on the shelf for now.

“We’re having to pick and choose the important bits and these two pieces of the jigsaw are key,” he added.

Decision came amid protest against mounting debt

Outside Aberdeen Town House on Wednesday morning, protestors banged on drums and waved banners – urging councillors to reduce Aberdeen’s tens of millions of pounds debt.

Earlier in the week, the country watched as Birmingham City Council was forced to vote through £300m cuts to balance its effectively bankrupt books.

Protestors outside the Town House. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

With the budget passed also including a new Hazlehead Academy and £17m upgrade for “crumbling” Ferryhill School, Aberdeen City Council will borrow £193.4m this year.

It takes the local authority’s gross borrowing to £1.81 billion, with that bill expected to rise to £2.5bn by March 2029.

Why does finance expert advise against ‘risky’ move?

Chief finance officer Jonathan Belford, in briefing councillors through the budget setting process, had warned against using service concession cash.

He wrote in a report: “Projections emphasise the need for care when making budget decisions as the usable reserves are expected to reduce in future years.

“Lowering reserves reduces the council’s financial resilience and provides fewer
opportunities to redirect or repurpose funding to support the unknown and
unexpected financial implications of events out with council control.”

The Castlegate revamp cash was decided in a stormy budget meeting. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Elsewhere he recommended the service concession reserve be held back to cover a political promise of no compulsory redundancies, by funding voluntary severance and early retirement instead.

But instead, £30m of service concession cash was put towards the city centre cash splash.

Is SNP ‘putting it on the credit card’ with Castlegate revamp and Queen Street park?

Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton, raged at how Aberdeen would pay for its latest big-money projects.

He said: “Some of us make financially prudent decisions and some do not.

“This year it would seem the SNP want to put their budget on the credit card, by going against officer advice on the service concessions.

“You are raiding the reserves.”

Outgoing Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Outgoing Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Do you agree with the spending plans? Let us know in our comments section below

‘We have to be prudent’

Meanwhile, independent councillor Marie Boulton pondered whether the SNP and Lib Dems had found a “pot at the end of a rainbow”.

“But now there’s the realisation the money is coming from concessions, which is not repeatable, not sustainable.

“And quite frankly when we see what’s happening at other local authorities and their financial viability going forward, we have to be prudent and make a sustainable model.”

Oprah Winfrey gets unlikely shout out in council chamber

Mr McLellan, whose budget was passed comfortably, was also compared to US television star Oprah Winfrey for his shopping spree.

Labour councillor Lynn Thomson joked: “She went around the audience going: ‘You’ve got a car! You’ve got a car! Everybody gets a car!’

“It set me wondering where is the money actually coming from. Perhaps Mr McLellan discovered a magic money tree.”

Aberdeen budget: Bus lane fines to almost double, Berryden roadworks shelved and VSA charity loses out

The future of Aberdeen

