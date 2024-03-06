Teenager taken to hospital after crash with motorcycle and car in Torry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Teenager taken to hospital after crash with motorcycle and car in Torry

Police remain at the scene of the collision on Grampian Place.

By Ellie Milne & Ross Hempseed
Police van, bike and car at scene of crash
The bike and car involved in the crash remain within the police cordon. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

A teenager was taken to hospital following a crash on a Torry street.

The incident took place on Grampian Place at its junction with Oscar Road before 10am on Wednesday.

It involved a motorcycle and a car.

A section of the road remains closed with a cordon in place and officers in attendance.

Two police vans at scene of Grampian Place crash
Police remain at the scene of the crash. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

It is understood the ambulance service was also called to the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Around 9.55am on Wednesday, March 6, police were called to the Tullos Circle area of Aberdeen, following a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

“The teenage male rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital for assessment and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

Crash at Grampian Place

Bike on road near car with bash in side following crash
Three vehicles remain at the crash scene in Torry. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

A local resident said the junction is “very dangerous” despite improvements to it last November.

She said: “There should be traffic lights at the junction. It’s a very busy section of road.

“It’s horrible what’s happened. There have been a couple incidents here before, something more needs to be done about it.”

Stagecoach Bluebird confirmed its 59 service is being diverted along Grampian Road, Polwarth Road and then right onto Oscar Road until further notice.

