Teenager taken to hospital after crash with motorcycle and car in Torry

A teenager was taken to hospital following a crash on a Torry street.

The incident took place on Grampian Place at its junction with Oscar Road before 10am on Wednesday.

It involved a motorcycle and a car.

A section of the road remains closed with a cordon in place and officers in attendance.

It is understood the ambulance service was also called to the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Around 9.55am on Wednesday, March 6, police were called to the Tullos Circle area of Aberdeen, following a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

“The teenage male rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital for assessment and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

Crash at Grampian Place

A local resident said the junction is “very dangerous” despite improvements to it last November.

She said: “There should be traffic lights at the junction. It’s a very busy section of road.

“It’s horrible what’s happened. There have been a couple incidents here before, something more needs to be done about it.”

Stagecoach Bluebird confirmed its 59 service is being diverted along Grampian Road, Polwarth Road and then right onto Oscar Road until further notice.