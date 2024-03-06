Aberdeen to make changes to the Red Shed for 2024-25 season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen to make changes to the Red Shed for 2024-25 season

The Dons will move to allocated seating in the Merkland Stand to maximise capacity next term.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen fans during the Scottish Cup match against Bonnyrigg Rose in February. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fans during the Scottish Cup match against Bonnyrigg Rose in February. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen have confirmed they will move to allocated seating in the Merkland Stand next season in order to maximise capacity.

The Dons say they are making the move to the stand, which is home to the Red Shed, following discussions with supporters groups and Aberdeen City Council’s Safety Advisory Group.

The changes will help improve the atmosphere and allow more fans to enjoy the Red Shed, according to the club.

A Dons statement read: “The Merkland Stand (Red Shed) will be moving from unallocated seating to allocated seating in order to maximise the capacity of the stand for the 24/25 season.

“Since increasing the useable capacity of the Red Shed last summer we have continued to explore several options throughout the season with Aberdeen City Council’s Safety Advisory Group (SAG) to increase the capacity further.

“As a result of those discussions, and communication with supporters groups within the Red Shed who are keen to maximise the potential of the stand, it has become clear that the best way to safely increase the capacity further in the short term, improve the atmosphere and allow as many Dons fans as possible to enjoy the Red Shed, is to move to allocated seating in this part of the stadium.”

Improve supporter experience

The statement continued: “By moving to allocated seating in the Red Shed, which is currently unallocated, we will see a significant uplift in the useable capacity of the stand which will allow more season tickets to be sold in this area for 24/25, opening it up to supporters who are currently unable to gain access to this hugely popular part of the ground.

“As we look to improve the supporter experience at Pittodrie further by adding colour and a sense of occasion for each match, we believe that a move to allocated seating will also allow like-minded supporters to be grouped together, increasing participation and active support for the team as we look to make our home advantage count.

“It will also allow more younger supporters to get involved and continue the positive trend we have seen over the past few seasons with higher attendance among under-18s, something which is vital for the long-term health of the club.

Aberdeen fans during the Europa League play-off second leg match against BK Hacken at Pittodrie. Image: SNS. 

“Following on from recent trips to Hampden and the positive impact that having a designated Ultras Aberdeen area has had, the group will be provided with their own section within the stand at the front of MKL4, with the rest of the block in MKL4 designated as an area for active support.

“This area in MKL4 has been created for supporters who want to be close to the colour and noise at the heart of the stand, leading in generating a positive atmosphere on matchdays.

“Supporters in this section and those around it should note that flags may obstruct the view of the pitch at times during the match.

“All current Red Shed season ticket members will be given priority access to buy in the Red Shed before season tickets are placed on general sale and a waiting list will be in operation for new buyers.

Information regarding the sales process for 24/25 season tickets and the move to allocated seating in the Red Shed will be shared in the coming days.”

Former Aberdeen defender makes the case for Stephen Robinson to be the next Dons manager

More from Aberdeen FC

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender makes the case for Stephen Robinson to be the next Dons…
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on February 24, 2024, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Sean Wallace: Could Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty send Aberdeen's season spinning into disaster?
Aberdeen Interim manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 loss to St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Interim boss Neil Warnock admits to sleepless nights due to Aberdeen's form
St Mirren's Toyosi Olusanya and Aberdeen's Junior Hoilett in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock reveals Junior Hoilett's extra training sessions in bid to…
St Mirren's Toyosi Olusanya (right) celebrates with his team mates after a dramatic 2-1 defeat of Aberdeen. Image: PA
Willie Miller: Aberdeen must stand up and show character to avoid relegation threat -…
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock speaks to referee Nick Walsh following the 2-1 defeat against St Mirren. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen boss uncertainty will be affecting players - and could harm efforts…
FC Copenhagen's Scott McKenna in action against Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg. Image: Shutterstock.
Exclusive: Scott McKenna on Champions League dream as he readies for return clash with…
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: SNS
Interim Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock set to unleash intense sessions on leaky defence
Aberdeen drew 0-0 with St Johnstone at Cormack Park
Exclusive: Pro contracts at 14? Top Scottish football clubs float youth talent rule change
Scotland international defender Scott McKenna during his time at Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Exclusive: Scott McKenna says Aberdeen's £1.75m boost is payback for helping him reach the…