Aberdeen to make changes to the Red Shed for 2024-25 season

Aberdeen have confirmed they will move to allocated seating in the Merkland Stand next season in order to maximise capacity.

The Dons say they are making the move to the stand, which is home to the Red Shed, following discussions with supporters groups and Aberdeen City Council’s Safety Advisory Group.

The changes will help improve the atmosphere and allow more fans to enjoy the Red Shed, according to the club.

A Dons statement read: “The Merkland Stand (Red Shed) will be moving from unallocated seating to allocated seating in order to maximise the capacity of the stand for the 24/25 season.

“Since increasing the useable capacity of the Red Shed last summer we have continued to explore several options throughout the season with Aberdeen City Council’s Safety Advisory Group (SAG) to increase the capacity further.

“As a result of those discussions, and communication with supporters groups within the Red Shed who are keen to maximise the potential of the stand, it has become clear that the best way to safely increase the capacity further in the short term, improve the atmosphere and allow as many Dons fans as possible to enjoy the Red Shed, is to move to allocated seating in this part of the stadium.”

Improve supporter experience

The statement continued: “By moving to allocated seating in the Red Shed, which is currently unallocated, we will see a significant uplift in the useable capacity of the stand which will allow more season tickets to be sold in this area for 24/25, opening it up to supporters who are currently unable to gain access to this hugely popular part of the ground.

“As we look to improve the supporter experience at Pittodrie further by adding colour and a sense of occasion for each match, we believe that a move to allocated seating will also allow like-minded supporters to be grouped together, increasing participation and active support for the team as we look to make our home advantage count.

“It will also allow more younger supporters to get involved and continue the positive trend we have seen over the past few seasons with higher attendance among under-18s, something which is vital for the long-term health of the club.

“Following on from recent trips to Hampden and the positive impact that having a designated Ultras Aberdeen area has had, the group will be provided with their own section within the stand at the front of MKL4, with the rest of the block in MKL4 designated as an area for active support.

“This area in MKL4 has been created for supporters who want to be close to the colour and noise at the heart of the stand, leading in generating a positive atmosphere on matchdays.

“Supporters in this section and those around it should note that flags may obstruct the view of the pitch at times during the match.

“All current Red Shed season ticket members will be given priority access to buy in the Red Shed before season tickets are placed on general sale and a waiting list will be in operation for new buyers.

Information regarding the sales process for 24/25 season tickets and the move to allocated seating in the Red Shed will be shared in the coming days.”