We had lighthouse sculptures then hares – Clan unveils next chapter in art trail story

A north-east cancer charity has unveiled the theme of its next sculpture trail.

Clan Cancer Support’s popular fundraiser sees prime spots in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland decorated with colourful sculptures, to raise vital funds for the charity’s services.

Previous art trail events, Light the North and Big Hop, have raised more than £520,000 and charity bosses hope the next literary-themed trail will add to the total.

‘BookBenches’ to take over north and north-east

Today, on World Book Day, the charity has announced the name of next year’s event will be the BookBench trail, which will see benches in the shape of open books pop up across the region.

The charity said these particular sculptures have special meaning, representing its lifeline listening support service which enables anyone impacted by a cancer diagnosis to “open up and tell their story”.

They hope the functional sculptures – which will be 1.4 metres wide and seat two adults – will encourage people to take the time to pause and reflect on their own wellbeing.

The trail will be live from July to September next year.

Clan’s trails are ‘hugely important’

People excitedly shared countless photos on social media of the vivid lighthouse and hare sculptures in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

Fiona Fernie, Clan’s CEO, said: “Sculpture trails have been hugely important to us over the past few years.

“They raised a significant amount of income as we recovered from the pandemic and helped us engage with our communities across the regions we serve.

“The beginning of any client journey at Clan is about opening up and sharing your story, so the BookBench sculpture resonated with us.

“It’s a functional bench which will allow next year’s trail-goers to take a moment for themselves and enjoy the beautiful surroundings we’re so lucky to have on our doorsteps.

“For artists, it’s the ideal canvas to depict the stories connected to our regions, celebrate the tales of our heritage and recognise the fantastic literacy talent across the north of Scotland and the Isles.

“We’re beyond excited to announce our next chapter in our trail journey.

“We will now begin to develop the project with key partners ahead of the BookBenches being unveiled in the wild next summer.”

Planning under way for Clan’s next trail

Clan’s art trails are completely free to follow, and local and UK-based artists will be invited to submit their designs for the sculptures later this year.

The charity is also recruiting for a sculpture trail project manager to oversee and deliver the project.

The final designs will be chosen by Clan’s team.

Charlie Langhorne, managing director and co-founder of Wild in Art which delivers the project, said: “Wild in Art has a long history in Scotland and we are delighted to be partnering with Clan Cancer Support once again on our third trail together.

“I have no doubt that the BookBench sculptures will capture everyone’s imagination and bring artists, young people, communities and businesses together to create something very special next summer.”

For more information, visit – https://clancancersupport.org/the-book-bench-trail