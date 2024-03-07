We had lighthouse sculptures then hares – Clan unveils next chapter in art trail story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We had lighthouse sculptures then hares – Clan unveils next chapter in art trail story

The Press and Journal can reveal the theme of the cancer charity's next art trail set to launch in 2025.

By Graham Fleming
Clan's Trail feature image.
Are you excited for Clan's latest trail?

A north-east cancer charity has unveiled the theme of its next sculpture trail.

Clan Cancer Support’s popular fundraiser sees prime spots in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland decorated with colourful sculptures, to raise vital funds for the charity’s services.

Previous art trail events, Light the North and Big Hop, have raised more than £520,000 and charity bosses hope the next literary-themed trail will add to the total.

The benches are inspired by World Book Day. Image: Clan’s Cancer Support.

‘BookBenches’ to take over north and north-east

Today, on World Book Day, the charity has announced the name of next year’s event will be the BookBench trail, which will see benches in the shape of open books pop up across the region.

The charity said these particular sculptures have special meaning, representing its lifeline listening support service which enables anyone impacted by a cancer diagnosis to “open up and tell their story”.

They hope the functional sculptures – which will be 1.4 metres wide and seat two adults – will encourage people to take the time to pause and reflect on their own wellbeing.

The trail will be live from July to September next year.

Previous trails were hailed as a success. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The campaigns raised a total of £520,000 combined. Image: Clan Cancer Support.

Clan’s trails are ‘hugely important’

People excitedly shared countless photos on social media of the vivid lighthouse and hare sculptures in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

Fiona Fernie, Clan’s CEO, said: “Sculpture trails have been hugely important to us over the past few years.

“They raised a significant amount of income as we recovered from the pandemic and helped us engage with our communities across the regions we serve.

“The beginning of any client journey at Clan is about opening up and sharing your story, so the BookBench sculpture resonated with us.

What the benches could look like when finished. Image: Clan Cancer Support.

“It’s a functional bench which will allow next year’s trail-goers to take a moment for themselves and enjoy the beautiful surroundings we’re so lucky to have on our doorsteps.

“For artists, it’s the ideal canvas to depict the stories connected to our regions, celebrate the tales of our heritage and recognise the fantastic literacy talent across the north of Scotland and the Isles.

“We’re beyond excited to announce our next chapter in our trail journey.

“We will now begin to develop the project with key partners ahead of the BookBenches being unveiled in the wild next summer.”

CEO Fiona Fernie is excited for the next trail to get started. Image: Clan Cancer Support.

Planning under way for Clan’s next trail

Clan’s art trails are completely free to follow, and local and UK-based artists will be invited to submit their designs for the sculptures later this year.

The charity is also recruiting for a sculpture trail project manager to oversee and deliver the project.

The final designs will be chosen by Clan’s team.

Charlie Langhorne, managing director and co-founder of Wild in Art which delivers the project, said: “Wild in Art has a long history in Scotland and we are delighted to be partnering with Clan Cancer Support once again on our third trail together.

“I have no doubt that the BookBench sculptures will capture everyone’s imagination and bring artists, young people, communities and businesses together to create something very special next summer.”

For more information, visit – https://clancancersupport.org/the-book-bench-trail

