Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Kinlochshiel bid to bounce back against Skye as Newtonmore gear up for Kyles Athletic

Alasdair Bruce looks ahead to this weekend's shinty action.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kinlochshiel manager Willie MacRae. Image: Neil Paterson.
Kinlochshiel manager Willie MacRae. Image: Neil Paterson.

Kinlochshiel and Skye Camanachd come into their Mowi Premiership match at Rèaraig having experienced contrasting fortunes following encounters with Badenoch opposition last weekend.

Kinlochshiel were unfortunate to lose out 1-0 to Kingussie with Liam Borthwick scoring late in the game, but manager Willie MacRae is pleased to have a clean bill of health ahead of this much anticipated derby encounter.

He said: “We’ll go with the same side again for the Skye match and I might add a couple of younger players to the squad for experience.

“The pitch is in good condition and there should be a big crowd.”

Kinlochshiel’s Archie MacRae resists the challenge from Calum Grant (Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson.

Skye manager Willie MacDonald saw his new side beat Newtonmore 3-2 in a thriller in Portree on the opening day of the season, but the win came at a cost with Ross Nicolson’s red card meaning the wing centre sits this one out.

MacDonald said: “We’ll miss Ross through suspension, and he played well against Newtonmore, but he wasn’t going to be available this week anyway.

“Shockie MacLennan and Seonaidh-Alex Macleod both return to the squad.”

Hall misses out through suspension

Newtonmore and Kyles Athletic have enjoyed many a dramatic encounter through the years and the next instalment takes place at the Eilan.

More’s Martin Hall is suspended while co-manager Norman MacArthur played down the likelihood of Conor Jones and Craig Ritchie recovering from injury in time.

James Pringle is expected to make his Kyles debut after last week’s encounter with Oban Camanachd was postponed.

Kyles player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “James is in the squad and he’s ready to go.

“We’ll decide on our starting line-up nearer the time, but James will definitely play a part and we are all excited to see what he can bring to the team.

“Overall, things are looking okay for Saturday and I’m quite pleased with the squad we have available to travel.

“We’re expecting a really hard game, it’s never easy at Newtonmore, and our pre-season didn’t quite go to plan with the wet weather.”

Kingussie travel to newly-promoted Glenurquhart without key attacker James Falconer, but wing centre Cameron Bremner returns to the squad to face his former club.

Boss Iain Borthwick said: “James is still struggling after suffering a knock to the ankle which leaves a place open for Cammie Bremner to return after his foot injury. Lee Bain will be with our second team again this week to get more game time.”

Selection headache for Evans

Oban Camanachd have already amassed a mounting absentee list ahead of their first appearance of the season against Lochaber at Mossfield.

Manager Gareth Evans said: “We are without Daniel Sloss, Daniel Cameron, Blair MacFarlane, Ross Macmillan and Scott MacMillan.

“Daniel McCuish will start as will Alexander Macdonald who showed up very well during pre-season and is always dependable.”

Lochaber’s Ryan Johnstone is free from his ban and Duncan MacKinnon, who trains with Oban Camanachd during the week, should also be back.

Caberfeidh meet Lovat at Castle Leod after both sides made winning starts to the new shinty season.

The match will be recorded for the Camanachd Association’s YouTube channel by Alasdair Maclean, a freelance television director and camera operator who has worked with a wide range of broadcasters including the BBC. He takes over the weekly filming duties from shinty stalwart Norman Strachan.

In the Mowi National Division, Beauly’s Ryan MacKay is free of suspension as his side host Col Glen.

Fort William and Inveraray both notched away wins last week and they play at An Aird while Kilmallie and Bute both look to get their first points on the board.

Glasgow Mid Argyll’s Cammie McCue is suspended for Oban Celtic’s visit.

In the WCA Mowi National Division, champions Badenoch hope to build on their opening day 5-0 win against Glenurquhart, with Zoe Reid getting a hat-trick, when they travel to Inverness on Sunday.

