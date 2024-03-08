‘It’s been crazy’: Customers flock from London to snap up Jellycat toys at Midmar store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It’s been crazy’: Customers flock from London to snap up Jellycat toys at Midmar store

A video showcasing the Treehouse's soft toy collection went viral on TikTok, amassing more than 2.7million views.

By Ellie Milne
Suzanne Gardiner
Treehouse owner Suzanne Gardiner has been overwhelmed by the response to their Jellycat collection. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire store has experienced a “crazy” start to 2024 thanks to Jellycat toys.

Treehouse home and gift shop in Midmar has sold the soft toy brand since they opened more than a decade ago.

More recently, they have witnessed the craze around the toys go viral which has brought many more customers through their doors.

The Treehouse team decided to bring hundreds of Jellycat toys together in a dedicated area of the st0re after removing their Christmas displays.

Jellycat display in Midmar
Customers are travelling from all over to visit the Jellycat rooms at Treehouse in Midmar. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Owner Suzanne Gardiner said: “We’ve always done well with Jellycat toys, but now there is a bigger market for them.

“There is definitely a craziness for them at the moment. We started to see this big change during Covid when videos were being made about them on TikTok.

“So, we decided to have fun with it.”

Jellycat displays at Midmar store
Treehouse has an extensive Jellycat collection. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Jellycat toys take Midmar by storm

Word of the new Jellycat rooms quickly spread after an unexpected video was shared online.

“A girl from Newcastle visited our Ballater store and was told about the collection in Midmar,” Suzanne said.

“We didn’t realise but she took a video and shared it online. Next thing I know, my kids are messaging to say the store is on TikTok.

“It has been shared everywhere and now has 2.7 million views. It is crazy.”

Customers Amber Kennedy, Lauren McDonald and two-year-old Esme enjoying a browse of the Jellycat collection in Midmar
Customers Amber Kennedy, Lauren McDonald and two-year-old Esme enjoying a browse of the Jellycat collection in Midmar. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The start of the year is usually a downtime for the business but this year they have had an influx of new customers.

People have been travelling miles to purchase the popular soft toys, with pickles, chillis, marshmallows, peanuts and beans among the bestsellers.

“It has been incredible,” Suzanne added.

Chilli Jellycat toys
Food-themed Jellycat toys, including the chillis, are bestsellers at the Midmar store. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“There’s not a lot of stock so the toys have become desirable, and people have come flocking.

“We have has people come up from London to shop at the store, and one lady who came from the Black Isle to buy a £260 bunny. We see more groups of university students rather than little kids.

“It has put us on the map. We’ve even had people come from Aberdeen who hadn’t heard of us before.”

Preparing for Jellycat roadshow

Jellycat sign
A six-foot Jellycat Jack will visit the store over Easter weekend. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Suzanne, who owns the store with her husband, said the Jellycat impact on footfall has also benefited their on-site cafe.

Even more people are expected to visit the Midmar store over Easter weekend when they host the Jellycat roadshow as part of the brand’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

Visitors will be able to get their photo taken with a six-foot Jellycat Jack and browse the extensive collection.

“It’s hard to know where it will go,” Suzanne said. “It’s been a perfect storm, we’ll enjoy it while we can.”

