A947 crash: Three hospitalised with serious injuries as road reopens 10 hours later

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A947 crash: Three hospitalised with serious injuries as road reopens 10 hours later

Multiple roads were closed as emergency services responded to the incident.

By Graham Fleming
a947 crash
Police closed multiple roads south of Whiterashes. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a car crash on the A947 south of Whiterashes.

The Oldmeldrum to Aberdeen road was closed for 10 hours following the two-car smash at around 2:35pm yesterday.

Two occupants of a brown Volkswagen Caddy aged 39 and 71, and the 46-year-old driver of a white Peugeot Partner were all taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Emergency services descended on the A947 after the “serious” two-vehicle collision which hospitalised three. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“Our enquiries are continuing and I urge anyone with information, who has not already spoken to police, to please call 101, quoting incident 1618 of March 10, 2024.”

 

Whiterashes crash sparked multiple road closures

The road was closed at two places including the B947 junction as well as the portion that connects with the B993.

Residents in Whiterashes were also unable to access their homes.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has also been contacted for comment but has not yet responded.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Russell Anderson, financial adviser and former Aberdeen FC captain.
Russell Anderson: What does Spring Budget mean for your money?
The Huntly Arms Hotel revamp is progressing with new plans approved.
New flats and outdoor seating APPROVED as Aboyne's Huntly Arms Hotel comes back to…
Laura Ripley in costume.
Fantasy and horror queen Laura Ripley aims for world domination
Lord Provost portrait of David Cameron.
Aberdeen taxpayers could pay £10,000 for portrait of Lord Provost - despite calls to…
Billy Fraser appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Vodka-swigging van thief ploughed into police car in Stonehaven
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a vicious rapist and a danger dog
Banff Morrisons plans could see a football pitch destroyed.
Football club urges council to reject 'dark cloud' Banff Morrisons plans
Natalie Green outside Peterhead Sheriff Court.
'She ruined my wedding': Peterhead woman stole thousands from pals by faking flights to…
Emergency services descended on the A947 after the "serious" two-vehicle collision which hospitalised three. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Whiterashes residents unable to access homes as crash closes A947
A car crashed into the flower shop. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Man arrested after car crashes into Inverurie flower shop window on Mother's Day

Conversation