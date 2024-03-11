A947 crash: Three hospitalised with serious injuries as road reopens 10 hours later

Three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a car crash on the A947 south of Whiterashes.

The Oldmeldrum to Aberdeen road was closed for 10 hours following the two-car smash at around 2:35pm yesterday.

Two occupants of a brown Volkswagen Caddy aged 39 and 71, and the 46-year-old driver of a white Peugeot Partner were all taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Emergency services descended on the A947 after the “serious” two-vehicle collision which hospitalised three. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“Our enquiries are continuing and I urge anyone with information, who has not already spoken to police, to please call 101, quoting incident 1618 of March 10, 2024.”

Whiterashes crash sparked multiple road closures

The road was closed at two places including the B947 junction as well as the portion that connects with the B993.

Residents in Whiterashes were also unable to access their homes.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has also been contacted for comment but has not yet responded.