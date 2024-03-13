Elgin childcare worker struck off after being ‘physically aggressive’ towards children under two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Elgin childcare worker struck off after being ‘physically aggressive’ towards children under two

Georgia Smith worked at The Magic Roundabout Childcare Centre when several incidents of physical abuse took place.

By Ross Hempseed
Childcare worker struck off after being physically abusive while working at the Magic Roundabout centre in Elgin.
The Magic Roundabout Centre in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.

An Elgin childcare worker has been struck off after she was “physically abusive” and “rough” with children in her care.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has issued a report into the conduct of Georgia Smith, who was employed as a childcare worker at The Magic Roundabout Childcare Centre at Thornhill Drive.

A panel found Ms Smith’s fitness to practice impaired after several incidents were uncovered during their investigation.

According to the report, on October 3, 2022, Ms Smith grabbed the wrist of a child under the age of two pulled her into the corner, and “forcefully” made her sit down.

On October 5, Ms Smith handled a child under the age of two by pulling his leg, picking him up and walking around the room, and hooking her arms under him to lift him up.

She put the boy down “roughly” on at least two occasions, and with a third child, she “picked him up and sat him down with some force”.

‘Serious contempt for the safety of the children’

The SSSC found that Ms Smith’s conduct had been “physically aggressive and forceful” which put “children at risk of physical and emotional harm”.

In determining reasons for her removal from the register, the report stated: “At its highest, your behaviour could be considered physically abusive and demonstrates a serious contempt for the safety of the children in your care.

“Social service workers are expected to recognise and use responsibly the power and authority they have when working with people who use services.

“The children in your care were aged two and under, making them particularly vulnerable as they are unable to advocate for themselves.”

The council also found that due to incidents happening on multiple days, it suggested a pattern of behaviour.

The SSSC said Ms Smith cooperated with the investigation and had been employed for two years before the incident, which was viewed favourably by the panel.

Following the investigation, they imposed a removal order and Ms Smith has been struck off the social services register.

The manager for The Magic Roundabout Childcare Centre said: “The safeguarding of the children is our main priority, and we followed the right procedures in accordance with child protection.”

Aberdeen care home worker napped while fallen resident lay alone on corridor floor

