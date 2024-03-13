Elgin childcare worker struck off after being ‘physically aggressive’ towards children under two

An Elgin childcare worker has been struck off after she was “physically abusive” and “rough” with children in her care.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has issued a report into the conduct of Georgia Smith, who was employed as a childcare worker at The Magic Roundabout Childcare Centre at Thornhill Drive.

A panel found Ms Smith’s fitness to practice impaired after several incidents were uncovered during their investigation.

According to the report, on October 3, 2022, Ms Smith grabbed the wrist of a child under the age of two pulled her into the corner, and “forcefully” made her sit down.

On October 5, Ms Smith handled a child under the age of two by pulling his leg, picking him up and walking around the room, and hooking her arms under him to lift him up.

She put the boy down “roughly” on at least two occasions, and with a third child, she “picked him up and sat him down with some force”.

‘Serious contempt for the safety of the children’

The SSSC found that Ms Smith’s conduct had been “physically aggressive and forceful” which put “children at risk of physical and emotional harm”.

In determining reasons for her removal from the register, the report stated: “At its highest, your behaviour could be considered physically abusive and demonstrates a serious contempt for the safety of the children in your care.

“Social service workers are expected to recognise and use responsibly the power and authority they have when working with people who use services.

“The children in your care were aged two and under, making them particularly vulnerable as they are unable to advocate for themselves.”

The council also found that due to incidents happening on multiple days, it suggested a pattern of behaviour.

The SSSC said Ms Smith cooperated with the investigation and had been employed for two years before the incident, which was viewed favourably by the panel.

Following the investigation, they imposed a removal order and Ms Smith has been struck off the social services register.

The manager for The Magic Roundabout Childcare Centre said: “The safeguarding of the children is our main priority, and we followed the right procedures in accordance with child protection.”