Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I used to smoke 20 cigarettes a day – my mum’s death at 49 pushed me to stop’

Karen Adams was determined to quit smoking for her children.

By Michelle Henderson
Karen Adams with Jackie Dunbar MSP and Ash Scotland’s Chief Executive, Sheila Duffy. Image: Ash Scotland
Karen Adams with Jackie Dunbar MSP and Ash Scotland’s Chief Executive, Sheila Duffy. Image: Ash Scotland

A north-east mum has spoken of how she was inspired to quit smoking following the death of her mother aged just 49.

Karen Adam, MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast, used to smoke 20 cigarettes a day but is now celebrating 18 months smoke-free.

She says she was inspired to change the course of her life before her 49th birthday, as her mum, who also smoked, had died from a heart attack at that age.

North-east MSP relied on ‘willpower’ to quit smoking

Karen, who is 48, said: “I started to feel ill and horrible when smoking – experiencing general sluggishness, wheezing and migraines.

“Through my work as Co-Convener of the Scottish Parliament’s Cross Party Group on Heart and Circulatory Diseases, I became increasingly acutely aware of the risks smoking posed to my health.

“I often recalled the death of my mother, who also smoked, following a heart attack at the age of 49.

“I will be 49 this year and became determined to give up smoking as my children need me to be healthy.”

Determined to quit, Mrs Adam exercised “sheer willpower” in cutting cigarettes out altogether.

The north-east representative is now celebrating 18 months of being tobacco-free.

She says she no longer feels like a “slave” to her addiction.

She added: “I got to the point when smoking what turned out to be my last cigarette, the realisation I was poisoning myself so I just put it out and, exercising sheer willpower, haven’t smoked since.

“I feel empowered and no longer a slave to smoking, as I’m healthier, mentally sharper and more energetic.”

National campaign launched to inspire Scots to break the habit

Mrs Adam is hoping to inspire her fellow constituents to quit the habit by backing a new national campaign.

ASH Scotland’s ‘Quit and win’ campaign aims to showcase how giving up smoking increases opportunities to live a healthier life through halving the risk of developing lung, mouth, throat, pancreas, bladder, oesophagus and larynx cancer after five to 10 years of being tobacco-free.

The campaign is being rolled out to mark No Smoking Day on Wednesday.

Mrs Adam added: “I am pleased to be supporting ASH Scotland’s ‘Quit and win’ campaign and urge anyone who is thinking about giving up smoking to do it in your own time, and in ways that work best personally best for you.”

Sheila Duffy, chief executive of ASH Scotland, said: “We congratulate Karen Adam MSP on succeeding in her journey to become tobacco-free, and we’re delighted to have her support for our ‘Quit and win’ campaign on No Smoking Day.

“Whether you’re trying to give up smoking for the first time or trying again, make a commitment to yourself and those you care about on No Smoking Day to contact Quit Your Way Scotland if you need personalised advice and support.”

Conversation