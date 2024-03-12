Aberdeen set for big Lewis Ferguson sell-on windfall with FIVE Serie A giants now in midfielder transfer race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen set for big Lewis Ferguson sell-on windfall with FIVE Serie A giants now in midfielder transfer race

Reports suggest Napoli, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Lazio want Ferguson, with the former ready to make a £21 million bid - which could spell big money for the Dons.

By Ryan Cryle
Lewis Ferguson of Bologna FC playing during an Italian Serie A football match with Internazionale at Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, on March 9, 2024. Image: Shutterstock.
Lewis Ferguson of Bologna FC playing during an Italian Serie A football match with Internazionale at Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, on March 9, 2024. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson sell-on clause looks set to deliver a big windfall this summer – with FIVE Italian Serie A clubs now said to be in a transfer race for the midfielder.

After four years at Pittodrie, the Dons sold the 24-year-old box-to-box midfield talent to Bologna in a deal understood to be worth up to £3million including add-ons in the summer of 2022.

Though hopes have always been high for Ferguson – who only cost Aberdeen a development compensation fee when they picked him up from Hamilton Accies in 2018 – his impact since moving to Bologna has been phenomenal.

His numerous game-turning goals have seen him become the highest-scoring Scotsman in Serie A history, overtaking Aberdonian icon Denis Law, with his key contributions putting Bologna right in the fight for a first-ever Champions League qualification this term.

Since signing a new deal to the summer of 2027 over the summer, Ferguson has even been installed as Bologna’s captain.

While Serie A giants Juventus have long been linked to the former Aberdeen ace, including in the last summer window, it appears the transfer noise over Ferguson’s future is starting to really ramp up ahead of expected concrete moves to land him this summer.

Reports in Italy say another Champions League regular, Napoli, have jumped to the front of the queue and are preparing a bid of around 25 millions euros, or £21m.

Napoli owner Aurielo De Laurentiis is said to be willing to guarantee the Scotland international game-time if he moves to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

However, Juve are said to be ready to match Napoli’s financial bid, while the Daily Record report Ferguson’s agent Bill McMurdo has also been contacted by Inter Milan, AC Milan and Lazio about the player.

As part of the agreement between Aberdeen and Bologna when Ferguson was sold, The Press and Journal can confirm the Reds will be due a huge 20% sell-on fee should another club complete a deal to sign Ferguson from I Rossoblu.

This clause looks set to bring upwards of £4m into Aberdeen’s coffers – while the figure could be much higher if there is a bidding war.

