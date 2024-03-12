Aberdeen set for big Lewis Ferguson sell-on windfall with FIVE Serie A giants now in midfielder transfer race

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson sell-on clause looks set to deliver a big windfall this summer – with FIVE Italian Serie A clubs now said to be in a transfer race for the midfielder.

After four years at Pittodrie, the Dons sold the 24-year-old box-to-box midfield talent to Bologna in a deal understood to be worth up to £3million including add-ons in the summer of 2022.

Though hopes have always been high for Ferguson – who only cost Aberdeen a development compensation fee when they picked him up from Hamilton Accies in 2018 – his impact since moving to Bologna has been phenomenal.

His numerous game-turning goals have seen him become the highest-scoring Scotsman in Serie A history, overtaking Aberdonian icon Denis Law, with his key contributions putting Bologna right in the fight for a first-ever Champions League qualification this term.

Since signing a new deal to the summer of 2027 over the summer, Ferguson has even been installed as Bologna’s captain.

While Serie A giants Juventus have long been linked to the former Aberdeen ace, including in the last summer window, it appears the transfer noise over Ferguson’s future is starting to really ramp up ahead of expected concrete moves to land him this summer.

Reports in Italy say another Champions League regular, Napoli, have jumped to the front of the queue and are preparing a bid of around 25 millions euros, or £21m.

Napoli owner Aurielo De Laurentiis is said to be willing to guarantee the Scotland international game-time if he moves to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

However, Juve are said to be ready to match Napoli’s financial bid, while the Daily Record report Ferguson’s agent Bill McMurdo has also been contacted by Inter Milan, AC Milan and Lazio about the player.

As part of the agreement between Aberdeen and Bologna when Ferguson was sold, The Press and Journal can confirm the Reds will be due a huge 20% sell-on fee should another club complete a deal to sign Ferguson from I Rossoblu.

This clause looks set to bring upwards of £4m into Aberdeen’s coffers – while the figure could be much higher if there is a bidding war.