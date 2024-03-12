From New Orleans to Aberdeen… Work begins to open Union Street Popeye’s

Work is ramping up to open Union Street’s latest restaurant and takeaway, American fried chicken chain Popeye’s.

Visible progress can be seen in the former ShoeZone unit, with signage up and construction work continuing at pace.

Workers within the site could be seen today preparing the new interior ahead of the official opening.

While the date hasn’t been confirmed yet, notices on the front of the store are advertising job openings.

The Press and Journal has contacted Popeye’s for more information but has not yet received a response.

Two Popeye’s for Aberdeen

Earlier this year, Popeye’s confirmed it will open two different sites in the Granite City.

After the Union Street spot opens, the popular New Orleans fast food joint will focus on a drive-thru location.

Aberdeen City Council gave permission back in October for a branch to open at Wellington Circle in Altens.

Popeye’s Union Street will be ‘just as popular as Glasgow’

Customers queued for more than 18 hours outside when the first Glasgow location opened in September 2023, causing traffic pile-ups at Barrhead.

Popeye’s said that the Granite City locations were “key” to their ongoing UK business.

Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes UK, said: “Opening restaurants in Scotland has been key for us since we first landed in the UK.

“Following the huge success of Popeye’s Barrhead, we’re thrilled to be bringing the flavours of New Orleans to fans in Aberdeen and Glasgow city centre.

“Our recent openings have been some of the biggest to date, not just in the UK but for Popeyes globally, and we are confident that our new launches in Aberdeen and Glasgow will be just as popular.

“This is just the beginning for us in Scotland, and we’re looking forward announcing further plans of upcoming openings across the country very soon.”