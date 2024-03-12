From New Orleans to Aberdeen… Work begins to open Union Street Popeye’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From New Orleans to Aberdeen… Work begins to open Union Street Popeye’s

New signage is in place and construction worked has ramped up ahead of the chain's imminent opening in the Granite City.

By Graham Fleming
Construction has begun in the interior of the new Popeye's on Union Street.
Construction has begun in the interior of the new Popeye's on Union Street.

Work is ramping up to open Union Street’s latest restaurant and takeaway, American fried chicken chain Popeye’s.

Visible progress can be seen in the former ShoeZone unit, with signage up and construction work continuing at pace.

Workers within the site could be seen today preparing the new interior ahead of the official opening.

A new sign has been put up in the former Shoe Zone location.

While the date hasn’t been confirmed yet, notices on the front of the store are advertising job openings.

The Press and Journal has contacted Popeye’s for more information but has not yet received a response.

Popeyes interior
The Union Street branch may take inspiration from the current Barrhead premises. Image: Popeyes.

Two Popeye’s for Aberdeen

Earlier this year, Popeye’s confirmed it will open two different sites in the Granite City.

After the Union Street spot opens, the popular New Orleans fast food joint will focus on a drive-thru location. 

Aberdeen City Council gave permission back in October for a branch to open at Wellington Circle in Altens.

Work has began at the latest Union Street eatery.

Popeye’s Union Street will be ‘just as popular as Glasgow’

Customers queued for more than 18 hours outside when the first Glasgow location opened in September 2023, causing traffic pile-ups at Barrhead.

Popeye’s said that the Granite City locations were “key” to their ongoing UK business.

Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes UK, said: “Opening restaurants in Scotland has been key for us since we first landed in the UK.

Popeye's drive-thru.
A drive-thru location will also be put in place at Wellington Circle Retail Park. Image: Popeye’s.

“Following the huge success of Popeye’s Barrhead, we’re thrilled to be bringing the flavours of New Orleans to fans in Aberdeen and Glasgow city centre.

“Our recent openings have been some of the biggest to date, not just in the UK but for Popeyes globally, and we are confident that our new launches in Aberdeen and Glasgow will be just as popular.

“This is just the beginning for us in Scotland, and we’re looking forward announcing further plans of upcoming openings across the country very soon.”

