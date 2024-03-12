Eggscellent trails being held across the north and north-east this Easter

Are you looking for a fun activity for the whole family to enjoy this Easter?

The National Trust for Scotland is hosting a number of Easter egg trails across Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands.

The events will be held over Easter weekend – between Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 1 – as the schools break up for the holidays.

Youngsters will have to solve clues to win a chocolate treat in each trail while exploring the historic homes, castles and grounds run by the charity.

Trails can be booked in advance at most locations and cost £4 with accompanying adults going free.

Where are Easter egg trails being held in the north and north-east?

Aberdeenshire

Castle Fraser

Craigievar Castle

Crathes Castle

Drum Castle

Fyvie Castle

Haddo House

Leith Hall

Pitmedden Gardens

Moray

Brodie Castle

Highlands

Hugh Miller’s Birthplace

Glencoe National Nature Reserve

Ian McLelland, regional director for the south and west, said: “Each trail offers something completely different providing the perfect excuse to experience more than one and make treasured memories with family and friends.

“All while supporting the Trust’s work to protect and share Scotland’s nature, beauty and heritage now and for future generations to enjoy.

“Visitors can take in the beautiful spring colours and immerse themselves in nature during the trails, where they can flex their puzzle-solving skills by following clues to earn a delicious Easter treat, the perfect activity to keep youngsters entertained during the school holidays.”