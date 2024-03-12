Eggscellent trails being held across the north and north-east this Easter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eggscellent trails being held across the north and north-east this Easter

Trails are being held at 11 National Trust for Scotland locations across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

By Ellie Milne
Children in bunny outfits and Crathes Castle
Easter egg trails are being held across 35 locations in Scotland. Image: National Trust for Scotland.

Are you looking for a fun activity for the whole family to enjoy this Easter?

The National Trust for Scotland is hosting a number of Easter egg trails across Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands.

The events will be held over Easter weekend – between Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 1 – as the schools break up for the holidays.

Youngsters will have to solve clues to win a chocolate treat in each trail while exploring the historic homes, castles and grounds run by the charity.

Trails can be booked in advance at most locations and cost £4 with accompanying adults going free.

Four children in bunny costumes holding up a cardboard Easter egg
Events will be held over Easter weekend. Image: National Trust for Scotland.

Where are Easter egg trails being held in the north and north-east?

Aberdeenshire

  • Castle Fraser
  • Craigievar Castle 
  • Crathes Castle
  • Drum Castle
  • Fyvie Castle
  • Haddo House
  • Leith Hall
  • Pitmedden Gardens

Moray

  • Brodie Castle

Highlands 

  • Hugh Miller’s Birthplace
  • Glencoe National Nature Reserve
Four children wearing bunny outfits with Easter eggs
Children will win an Easter treat if they take part in a trail. Image: National Trust for Scotland.

Ian McLelland, regional director for the south and west, said: “Each trail offers something completely different providing the perfect excuse to experience more than one and make treasured memories with family and friends.

“All while supporting the Trust’s work to protect and share Scotland’s nature, beauty and heritage now and for future generations to enjoy.

“Visitors can take in the beautiful spring colours and immerse themselves in nature during the trails, where they can flex their puzzle-solving skills by following clues to earn a delicious Easter treat, the perfect activity to keep youngsters entertained during the school holidays.”

