Four youths charged following two fires in Aberdeen

By Ross Hempseed
Fire service at scene of fire
One of the appliances at the scene of the fire on Monday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Four teenagers have been charged in connection with two fires which occurred in Aberdeen city centre on Monday.

Around 12.40pm on Monday, March 11, police and the Scottish and Fire Rescue Service were called to The Green, Aberdeen following a report of a fire.

Smoke could be seen travelling up the Back Wynd stairs and onto Union Street as fire crews descended upon the scene.

Union Street was closed for around two hours as a result.

Fire crews on Union Street
Fire crews on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Following the incident, three 13-year-old boys were charged.

The same three boys, along with another 13-year-old boy, have also been charged in relation to a second fire.

The second fire occurred around 1.50pm on the same day in Victoria Road in Torry.

A report will be submitted to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

DS Craig Murray, of CID in Aberdeen said, “Fire-raising is extremely dangerous, and it was very fortunate the fires did not spread as the consequences could have been far greater.

“This type of incident is completely unacceptable and thankfully no one was hurt as a result of either of these incidents.”

Union Street properties evacuated following vape shop fire

