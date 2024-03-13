Ellon town centre, schools and parks targeted in ‘unacceptable’ wave of vandalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ellon town centre, schools and parks targeted in ‘unacceptable’ wave of vandalism

Police have appealed for video footage which shows vandals now targeting the local primary and secondary schools.

By Graham Fleming
Ellon academy
Ellon Academy was recently targeted by vandalism. Image: Kevin Emslie.

CCTV will be installed and police patrols stepped up in the ongoing fight to tackle vandalism in Ellon.

Vandals, believed to be youths, have now targeted the local primary and secondary schools and even a construction site during their latest spree.

Police issued an appeal today after graffiti was spray painted over windows and walls of both Ellon Primary School and the Academy.

Officers believe videos are circulating on social media showing the crimes being committed and are urging anyone with access to these clips to get in touch.

Ellon Primary School was subject to graffiti. Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Their appeal was issued after a works site at Gordon Park, which will become a skate park for the community, was also targeted.

The series of attacks has prompted extra patrols in the town from police amid “extensive enquiries” to find those responsible.

In relation to the school attacks, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information in relation to a vandalism at Ellon Primary School between 6pm on Friday February 23 and 7am on Monday February 25.

“Graffiti was spray painted over windows and walls and over the same weekend, graffiti was also sprayed across various windows and walls at Ellon Academy.

“It is believed that a video is circulating of people at the school at the relevant times and anyone who has seen the video or has any information is asked to get in touch with the police.”

Gordon Park
Gordon Park construction site was also targeted last weekend.

Extra patrols being carried out

In addition, Sergeant Stuart Gordon said that extra patrols are being carried out in the town.

He added: “We are aware of vandalism which happened in Gordon Park, Ellon between Saturday, March 9 and Monday, March 11.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those responsible. Local officers will be carrying out extra patrols in the area.

“Anyone who knows who is responsible should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0829 of March 9.”

Parents ‘should take responsibility’

Local Liberal Democrats councillor, Isobel Davidson, has urged parents to ensure they know where there children are going, and what they are up to for the sake of the whole town.

She said: “The vandalism in Ellon over the last few weeks is unacceptable. The town centre, schools and parks have all been the targeted.

“Parents should be aware of what their children get up to when they are out late at night in the town, whether they are from Ellon or further afield.

Isobel Davidson has called for more responsibility after the spate of attacks. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

“This is not about activities for young people, this is about serious vandalism, behaviour which could affect the rest of their lives.

“This dreadful behaviour is by a tiny minority of young people, most are brilliant, generous and kind, just like the young lad who handed me a bunch of daffodils this afternoon, because it makes folk happy.

“CCTV will be installed in the next few months which will support business owners keep their staff and premises safe and help the police identify those destroying our community.”

Ellon business owners tired of cleaning up after vandalism

The latest incidents comes after Ellon’s town square was subject to a “rampage” by teenagers.

The owners of pizza place, The Gaff, said they to clear up Neil Ross Square themselves after destruction on the weekend of February 24.

Youths left after breaking into a vehicle, pulling a tree from the ground, knocking bins over and leaving empty vodka bottles on the ground.

The business condemned the trouble on social media, they said: “Here we are again Ellon.

“Another weekend and another morning cleaning up after your kids.

“Genuinely a weekly job and one that I am honestly too tired to be doing.

“Most people can live with the superficial stuff, litter left lying, Aldi shopping trolleys left (other supermarkets are available), the odd bin knocked over.

“Last night took a nastier turn, trees ruined, business car windows smashed.”

Unruly Ellon youths targeted by police patrols after rampage takes “nasty” turn

Conversation