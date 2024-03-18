Inverurie refill store to close doors following ‘huge decline’ in customers

An Inverurie refill shop will close its doors at the end of March following a tough six months due to a “huge decline” in customers.

Waste-A-Weigh opened its premises on Inverurie High Street in October 2022, offering customers the chance to reduce plastic packaging through their dispensed products.

These included a wide range of food staples like pasta, grains, rice, coffee and herbs. They also sold fresh produce and baked goods.

Owner, Jenni Clark also wanted the store to be well-stocked with other sustainable products from businesses such as Flamingo Fluff, Surya Luna and the Aberdeenshire Bee Company.

Waste-A-Weigh to close on March 31

Waste-A-Weigh began with a store in Rothienorman in 2021, which will remain open to customers and orders.

However, it was announced that the Inverurie shop will close at the end of March.

Speaking exclusively to The P&J, Ms Clark said: “The decision to close the Inverurie shop has not been taken lightly.

“Over the past six months, I have noticed a huge decline in the amount of customers using our refill sections, which is disappointing given that was my passion when I opened the shop to reduce packaging, and waste and make things more cost-effective by only buying what you need.

“It’s a lifestyle change, it takes time and effort to come and do your refills, I totally understand that, but sadly there’s just not the support here for that kind of change. So I need to move on and concentrate on what was working for the business.

Ms Clark noted the delivery service and popularity of their meal kits have grown significantly, so they are “adapting” to focus on that side of the business.

Owner thanks her staff, ‘I could not have done this all without them’

She said: “Keeping the shop open though would be a costly hub for just meal kit production and use as a collection point when the refill sections are not being used to their capacity.”

For the final few weeks of trading, the shop is offering a 15% discount on its refills.

Ms Clark added: “I can’t thank the customers enough who have visited the shop and supported us over the past 18 months, you’ll never know how appreciated your visits really were.

“And lastly to my wonderful staff, I could not have done this all without them and thank them greatly for being part of our little team.”