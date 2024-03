The southbound carriageway on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road at Laurencekirk has reopened after an earlier crash.

The road was initially closed at 11.15am due to a collision but one lane reopened at around 11:45am, the road fully reopened at 12.50pm.

Emergency services where in attendance.

A Traffic Scotland spokesperson said: “A90 at Laurencekirk.

“The road has now reopened.